Version 1.6.9.3: Action bar weapon load icon and bug fixes!

Good evening bilge rats.
We've got a small update for you tonight with mainly some bug fixes but also something new. You can now see if your weapons are loaded or not indicated by a green or red icon in your action bar. This should help you reduce the number of times you switch to a weapon, only to awkwardly find out it's empty.
Patch notes:
UI improvements:
- Actionbar now indicates if a weapon is loaded or not (main weapon and side arm)
- Killcard ship / team name visualization made a bit more clear with a small ship icon and now aligned to the right
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a bug that caused weapons to appear offsetted in first person while jumping
- Fixed a bug that caused all melee weapons to ignore sprint block when attacking (only the fuse lighter doesn't block sprint while attacking now as intended)
- Fixed material of Blackbeard beard (the fuses now produce smoke as intended)
- Fixed fancy wig material (was completely broken)
- Fixed a bug that caused pirate god title not to be selectable when enabling / disabling curse
- Auto reverting back to male when disabling the curse while using golden skeleton now works as intended (also auto equips brown shorts now)
- Fixed an error spam in ship code
Like this update? Let us know on Discord!
