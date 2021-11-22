Version 1.6.9.3: Action bar weapon load icon and bug fixes!

Good evening bilge rats.

We've got a small update for you tonight with mainly some bug fixes but also something new. You can now see if your weapons are loaded or not indicated by a green or red icon in your action bar. This should help you reduce the number of times you switch to a weapon, only to awkwardly find out it's empty.

Patch notes:

UI improvements:

Actionbar now indicates if a weapon is loaded or not (main weapon and side arm)

Killcard ship / team name visualization made a bit more clear with a small ship icon and now aligned to the right

Bug fixes:

Fixed a bug that caused weapons to appear offsetted in first person while jumping

Fixed a bug that caused all melee weapons to ignore sprint block when attacking (only the fuse lighter doesn't block sprint while attacking now as intended)

Fixed material of Blackbeard beard (the fuses now produce smoke as intended)

Fixed fancy wig material (was completely broken)

Fixed a bug that caused pirate god title not to be selectable when enabling / disabling curse

Auto reverting back to male when disabling the curse while using golden skeleton now works as intended (also auto equips brown shorts now)

Fixed an error spam in ship code

Like this update? Let us know on Discord!

