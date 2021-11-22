 Skip to content

Blazing Sails update for 22 November 2021

Version 1.6.9.3: Action bar weapon load icon and bug fixes!

Version 1.6.9.3 · Build 7757160 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good evening bilge rats.

We've got a small update for you tonight with mainly some bug fixes but also something new. You can now see if your weapons are loaded or not indicated by a green or red icon in your action bar. This should help you reduce the number of times you switch to a weapon, only to awkwardly find out it's empty.

Patch notes:

UI improvements:
  • Actionbar now indicates if a weapon is loaded or not (main weapon and side arm)
  • Killcard ship / team name visualization made a bit more clear with a small ship icon and now aligned to the right
Bug fixes:
  • Fixed a bug that caused weapons to appear offsetted in first person while jumping
  • Fixed a bug that caused all melee weapons to ignore sprint block when attacking (only the fuse lighter doesn't block sprint while attacking now as intended)
  • Fixed material of Blackbeard beard (the fuses now produce smoke as intended)
  • Fixed fancy wig material (was completely broken)
  • Fixed a bug that caused pirate god title not to be selectable when enabling / disabling curse
  • Auto reverting back to male when disabling the curse while using golden skeleton now works as intended (also auto equips brown shorts now)
  • Fixed an error spam in ship code

