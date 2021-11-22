Minor Pupdate: v1.44.1 & Updates on ~THE PLAN~ for Release

Hey all,

Today's patch has some minor improvements and bug fixes for you guys. We've got some stuff to discuss about the release strategy for Ephemeral Tale, so let's hop into the patch notes and then get to talking!

Ephemeral Tale 1.44.x Changelog

Fixed an issue with a number of equipments where they had no “break” effect

Fixed an issue with a number of equipments where they were dropping without random rolls

Gave Florence and Ronaldo’s area a little bit of a visual makeover (Thanks, FBB!)

Increased the default open/close speed of the main menu

NOTE: The open/close speed is tied to the current framerate, and so this is something that slipped over my head for a long while as I have a 144Hz (well, 240Hz now) monitor. I adjusted the default speed based on 60Hz displays (lowest common denominator)

All Part of the Plan

As we've discussed several times recently, the time has come for Ephemeral Tale to leave Early Access! However, there's also the element of business strategy to consider. So, let's talk about my plan for release and I'll explain the reasoning for my approach.

To start: Ephemeral Tale will officially launch on January 11th, 2022 (on Steam and Itch, more platforms later)! In addition to that, it will coincide with the release of Major Update #8, which will be overhauling two areas that players have expressed discontent with.

By the time you're reading this post, Ephemeral Tale will have had it's final price increase occur as well! Doing a release on Steam typically does mean having some form of launch discount, however due to the price going up on Ephemeral Tale, there's added complications. So, the plan is to increase the price now so that we'll be eligible for our launch discount when the time comes. Granted, if you're reading this you probably already own the game, so... You got a good deal!

If you haven't already, feel free to check out the new and improved Steam store page for the game. I spent some time this weekend working on it, so I hope you guys like the changes! For now, here's the new trailer!

YouTube

Community Outreach

Thought I'd do something a little special this week and showcase some of the awesome stuff happening in (or around) the Ephemeral Tale community!

Our friend Finalbossblues released a precision platformer this week called Jubilee! Check out some gameplay:

YouTube

Over on Youtube, Stingray Gaming has begun another series on Ephemeral Tale!

YouTube

This marks the third series they've done on Ephemeral Tale, and I couldn't be any more honored. His reaction to the new hub area was exactly what we were aiming for when we decided to give it a facelift!

That's all for this Pupdate, so until next time stay safe and have fun!

-- Ryan

Join our Discord: https://discord.gg/jpStbUf