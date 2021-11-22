Peek and you shall find... a new ending?

Greetings paranormal investigators!

It's been a while but we're back with a significant update! Halloween may be over IRL but 'tis always Halloween in the dormitory with the magpies! ːsteamhappyː



Ending B has been added!



The old PEEK has been changed to LOOK and the new PEEK looks through the keyhole.



An Anonymous Letter can be found along with the Candle and the Matchbox.



Manual Elevators have been implemented.



Sliding Gates have been implemented.



Upper Quarters Keys and Lower Quarters Keys have been added.

Other changes and improvements are also listed below.

• The Videotape Player automatically rewinds after it finishes playing and can be replayed by stopping it and then playing it again.

• The old EXAMINE that automatically opens the inventory has now been changed to simply display the girl's thoughts as subtitles.

• New scary bits have been added. ːsteammockingː

• The maid's hair now has physics.

• The maids look more distinct from one another.

• Ambient lighting is slightly brighter.

• Some enemies no longer spawn in some areas on EASY and NORMAL.

• Doors that lead to areas that are under construction can no longer be interacted with.

• Improved the overall quality of in-game music and sound effects.

• The starting HP has been changed to 100% for easy, 75% for normal and 50% for hard.

• The Cookies have been split so one is in one room and two are in another room.

• Fixed a bug where you can get stuck between the storage room door and a cart.

• Fixed a bug where marble floors did not produce footstep sounds.

• Fixed an animation glitch that occurs at high frame rates.



Thank you very much Tori Laing for getting the Ghastly Tier! We are currently crowdfunding at Indiegogo to develop the full game. If you enjoyed the prototype and wish to see more of Phantom Project, please support us at [www.astravelari.com](www.astravelari.com). We will also be uploading Developer Videos on YouTube so please subscribe to our channel.

Please follow us on Facebook and Twitter for more exciting news and join us on Discord if you want to provide feedback or report bugs.

We are now at 15,234 players so thank you very much to all of you and always remember that it's all part of the test.

Cheers,

Astravelari Team