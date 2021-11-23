 Skip to content

Easy Red 2 update for 23 November 2021

Update 0.9.9f3: New water, new sound effects and more + news

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone. Here's the changelogs for latest update:

New features:

  • New water waves animation.
  • Added many new sound effects.
  • New muzzle flash light effect.
  • New Italian tank crew uniform.
  • New penetration analysis in shooting range.
  • It's now possible to enable disable control of the vehicle from any seat with F2.
  • It's now possible to give some orders from within a vehicle.
  • New props in mission editor.

    Fixes:
  • Multiplayer doesn't use a region system anymore.
  • Changes in Kos props and buildings.
  • Fixes in animations.
  • Improved AI for wheeled vehicles.
  • Many other smaller fixes.

Also, a new squad editor and a revamped map editor are now in development.

The squad editor will allow you to create custom squads with custom loadouts for your editor missions.

The new map editor will allow you to create better maps with a fully customizable terrain using brush tools to raise, lower and smooth the geometry of the map, paint it, and even add grass on it.

More news about this will be released soon.

Thank you all,

Marco.

