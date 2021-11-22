POSTAL 4: No Regerts - “Friday” Update [0.5.0]

Hi POSTAL Fans!

It’s been a long time coming, but here we present to you the FRIDAY update! Naturally, this brings to the table some new errands and locations, but in addition we’ve added new weapons and entirely new NPC character models. This is only scratching the surface of what this update introduces, so see the full list of changes below!

While all the errands and locations are now in the game, we’re not done yet - as we now move onto the polish pass. Much of the content in the game is still unfinished, or in a placeholder state. Many errands need a lot of fine turning and others are missing features entirely. The AI and gunplay will get a lot more attention. We also plan to fill the open world with more things to do in order to reward exploration.

Wish us luck!

We also created a thread in which we list most of the known issues with the latest update (ALPHA 0.5.0 - Friday update). Some of the known problems may not be included here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/707030/discussions/2/3202617741919061356/

We suggest playing the game in its entirety before checking this thread due to any major spoilers that might be included. Also, please refer to this thread before reporting a bug: https://steamcommunity.com/app/707030/discussions/2/4328514571285267022/

New Errands!

Treasure Hunter:

“The Boss” informs the Dude that recent seismic activity has opened up a gaping sinkhole within the former Goldmine, revealing a passageway to an undiscovered lost underground civilization located beneath Edensin! He tells him that he’s long been seeking a particular prized “Artifact” from these people, and it must assuredly lie somewhere within their ancient empire here. However, reckless tomb raiders have already descended upon the location, swiping up whatever priceless relics they can. The Dude is instructed to head underground into this lost city and recover the Artifact before these grave robbers get their hands on it. And as it just so happens, the Dude might end up running into the natives of this supposedly “long lost” civilization too!

Pacify Merc Superior:

“The Boss” delegates several tasks to the Dude. By this point in the week, he feels that the presence of the increasingly pervasive mercenary force in town has started to contest even his control. The group has since taken over the upper levels of the local mall as their new staging point, and he decides now is the time to cripple their power structure by neutralizing their head of command, the “superior” in question. He instructs the Dude to head to their staging point, bypass their security measures, and confront and ultimately “pacify” their leader. But as it turns out, “pacify” could entail a lot of things, as this Merc leader may in actuality be a familiar face to the Dude!

Dam Inspector:

Having taken some extreme measures to deal with the local union boss, “The Boss” sends the Dude to the local dam to inspect the recent craftsmanship. When he arrives, the Dude discovers the dam has been left abandoned by a sudden complete disappearance of the entire crew, save for the worried foreman, and now he’s the only one who’s able to perform emergency repairs to keep the whole structure intact. Unfortunately, it’s also at this very moment that a Doomsday Cult decides to storm the dam to enact their plan to contaminate the town’s water supply. The Dude should probably try to stop them too.

Endgame:

…

New locations!

We all like our hands held sometimes… right? We now have a new hint system to make you feel dumb for not knowing our badly telegraphed intentions of how things should work

Edensin Dam:

A proud technical marvel that stands in the northeast corner of town. On a good day, the dam is able to generate enough energy to power almost all of the lights in its parking lot (just the west lot)! Nonetheless, its presence qualifies the city for a “green” tax cut, so it certainly fulfilled its purpose.

Edensin MegaMall:

An indoor mall that’s now well past its prime and in the late stages of abandonment and decay. Of its many retail spaces, only a sparse number of stores still remain.

Goldmine:

The former Goldmine is located in the Ghost Town Tile just south of the Ghost Town area itself. When it becomes available on Wednesday, you find that the Goldmine now acts as a large indoor shanty town/ghetto, a sign of the impoverished citizens of the city just a stone’s throw from a major tourist attraction.

Lost Underground Civilization (a.k.a. the Lost City for short):

A gaping sinkhole has appeared in the Goldmine which reveals an ancient descending passageway to a hitherto undiscovered subterranean city. Big open subterranean caverns illuminated by eternally lit flames and bioluminescent lakes. Filled with a host of ancient traps, it’s designed to ward off grave looters of the subsequent ages. That said, the Tomb Raiders have already made their way in and set up camp. Expect to see lots of little camps of their mining equipment and portable generators powering their array of spotlights throughout.

Subtitles! English-only for now with more languages coming

New NPC models!

Destructible ATMs!

[img]https://i.imgur.com/UrwfVg8.gif[img]

Interrupt conversations for NPCs! NPCs who are talking to each other can become rogue

Item Wheel!

M60!

Chainsaw!

Major audio additions!

Upgraded Scooter to sound more realistic, optimized audio streaming for less overhead. Added more physical materials with a wider variety of hit sounds based off of the item that hits them, updated items that can be thrown / have physics that react with said new materials

New music for some errands!

Two new radio stations! KDTF and EdenSYNTH

Silent loadzone transitions! No more horrible noises when riding the scooter through zap-zones

Expanded Emote wheel animations!

Better Scooter AI! Pathfinding, braking and reverse decisions, dynamic obstacle avoidance, improved overtaking!

Waypoint improvements / additions! Clicking on an errand will now set the waypoint to that errand’s location. Added a waypoint indicator to fast travel stations, showing you which area specifically you have to go to to reach your destination. The Errand List will now show a little baby waypoint icon next to it when it is set as the waypoint destination

Third-person animations for all weapons!

Better color wheel for Spray Paint Can Unlimited selection of colors!

More Interest Points for NPCs!

Improved NPC navigation especially around doors

Implemented Flinch Animations for Dude and NPCs

Improved Pizza pickup model :)

Added more signage across various levels

Simplified and improved puddle spawning from fluid weapons and streams

Split Nitro away from Walk into its own control binding. Added analog controls for driving

Added default Sprint binding. Added custom weapon bindings for the Mop, Rattler, Chainsaw, P350, Hunting Rifle, Rocket Launcher, and M60

Set Pet Shop Worker to ignore combat, so he’ll stay at his post

Made it easier to pee in Spike's dog bowl without the collision getting blocked by something else

Implemented impact effects for the Chain Sickle projectiles

Implemented explosive barrels

Baton now starts with a full battery on pickup

Implemented projectile behavior changes when kicked

Improved the weapon fire and alt fire input queuing

Added audio maps to the Grenade Projectiles

Polished the M16's aim view offset and rotation to better align with the reticle

Finished implementing aim sensitivity found in the Control options

Implemented dual wielding view offset to prevent clipping when sprinting

Updated the FITH building with the new bar assets and removed the old looking stuff

Added the overhauled Animal Shack

Improved many interiors that were previously either empty or boring, this mainly applies to houses

Improved the visibility of the shell casing smoke

Refined the red dot blending a little bit when aiming and firing

Increased size of Rocket explosion particles

Polished the chain spacing on the Chain Sickle projectiles

Increased SniperRifle max range to prevent cases where a player could scope in and see a KI powerbox but not be able to damage it with the sniper rifle

Homing rockets will now explode if they circle around their target

Updated explosion and bullet impact attenuation across the game

Updated weapons to have empty sound when fired with no ammo

Updated audio in Border Smuggler errand

Dude will now reequip last held weapon after releasing a grabbed actor

Implemented grenade throwing for AI

AI interaction pawns now ignore all the senses (Pit Boss side-errand givers won’t run away)

Fixed plenty of combat / general gameplay crashes

Dark Lodge Hillbillies not being able to be dismembered

Fixed the smoke particles leaving visible intersect lines on the Rocket Launcher

Mountain Men cone of vision, NPC combat reposition decreased / move and shoot chance increased

Fixed shotgun not using correct materials in third person

Fixed the bot's heat seeker rocket prematurely exploding in their face

Fixed Prisoner kicking

Fixed a crash when damaging a picked up dog body

Fixed the Grenade and Rocket projectile explosion particles getting culled by the edge of the screen

Fixed the Buckshot item appearing as an actual droppable item

Fixed the Baton not being equipped with the right pending mode through the weapon wheel

Fixed the Rocket Cat projectile exploding when fired

Made Carter and Kunny immune to being ragdolled (Fixes random teleporting, and a solution for being yeeted out of bounds and softlocking the player)

Fixed NPCs not selecting a weapon at all during combat

Implemented various fixes for sliders for controller and keyboard

Issue where NPCs would sometimes turn on their own team members for no particular reason

Fixed VR world audio bugs and fixed Time Trial fade outs

Fixed collision in Cock Asian

Fixed green scooter not playing animations properly during race

Fix Race: Fixed a glitch where the errand would not complete and the player would be locked inside the Arena

Spike disappearing randomly during mini-errand

Fixed a bug where the wheel list scrolling isn't affected by the world time dilation

Revoked phone privileges of Kunny Island cashiers. Fixed up some cashier-related crashes

Implemented fix for prison tile not loading when player is sent to jail on Tuesday before paying the fine

Fixed some bugs with the weapon's idle input queuing

Possible fix for Animal Van taking cats in place of dogs and increasing dog score

Fixed a soft lock in Hot Zone area

Some issues where NPCs would not select a weapon or attack the cat dude or other animals

Fixed the ribbon particle scaling on the Super Soaker Flamethrower

Fixed the Super Soaker's pilot light appearing in third person

NPCs getting stuck in interest point state if interrupted twice before allowed to change state

Fixed Dark Lodge totems

Fixed Slingshot audio to work again

Tutorial Champ getting stuck and not pointing out the sign and marker pickups

AI Knockdown reactions

Border Smuggler and Cat Dude intro render

Invincible NPCs

Border Smuggler and Time Trial icons reversed on minimap

Addressed a vast amount of mapping bugs reported on our forums! (Thank you!)