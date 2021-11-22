Hey everyone!

Another week of refactoring goes by and brings us closer to an even more modular core of the game. The final boss is reaching the polishing phase very soon and should be in a testable state any week now.

Statistic goals now need to be claimed before you receive the reward. This change has been done in order to prepare for future rewards that will be things other than PowerStone slots.

We added a migration that will auto-claim all your previous unlocked goals, so you should have the same amount of slots unlocked after loading the game.

The remaining contracts for the Headquarters have been finally added to the game. This change actually revealed a few invalid or missing module tags which have been added and fixed in the course of this update.

Let us know in the comments which blueprint has the highest possible multiplier you can achieve while still being useful!

Changelog

New Stuff

added contract 'Activist'

added contract 'Elementalist'

added contract 'Neutralist'

added contract 'Trickster'

added contract 'Annihilist'

Changes

AI now forces all strings to be lower case during editing, import and export

AI waiting time counter now uses 64-bit floats

statistic goals have been refactored to allow other types of rewards in the future

statistic goals now need to be claimed to receive the reward

contracts now require a specific Headquarters tier to unlocked

swapped position of 'pacifist' and 'glass cannon' contract

Fixes

fixed Power Stone limit being tier 49 instead of tier 50

fixed error message if units are being destroyed after the tower has been destroyed

fixed fabricator sometimes consuming too much mass when fabricating

fixed 'AI: Trigger Impulse' returning it's own script name instead of the parent script name when being triggered by another script

fixed ranged enemies being able to attack while stunned

fixed some module tags

fixed critical wave jump not being toggle-able via AI

Technical

migrated artifacts location inside the save game

slight increased AI performance by removing string conversion to lower case during runtime

statistic goals are now being loaded via mod loader

__

