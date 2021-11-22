 Skip to content

Celtreos update for 22 November 2021

Updated to 1.66

Build 7756520

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A big update to Celtreos!

Remastered and Updated Soundtrack

Several songs have been tweaked, including: “Disposition”, “Navigation”, “Obliteration”, “Assignment”, “Acquisition”, “Confrontation”, “Flow” and “Excursion”. Also, songs have been re-exported with higher-quality source instruments for even better sound!

New Weapon Effects

Several weapons have new, unique impact animations!  There have been other artwork and animation improvements too; for example, the icon for the Lightning effect is now much cooler-looking.

New Ship Exhaust Options

There are two new “smoke” colors and two new “stream” colors!  There are now a total of 10 options for ship exhaust effects.

“Test Mode” Improvements

When you use the “Test…” function in the Ship Editor, you will now see a series of clustered power-ups at the beginning to make it much easier to test different setups (such as multipliers, rapid fire, defender pods, or powered-up default weapons).  There are also enough of these laid out to work well in two-player tests.



More ship configuration options, and a more useful “Test Mode”.

