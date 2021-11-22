Share · View all patches · Build 7756445 · Last edited 22 November 2021 – 17:26:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

One Hotfix per week, we're hot!

Units

Krogz: Nerf

The Krogz is the cheapest unit in the game and some say it is the strongest. We need to change that!

HP: 150 -> 130

Physical resistances: 50 -> 30

Elemental resistances: 25 -> 0

Gakpe : Up

Our dear Shaman does not give whole satisfaction, especially considering his high cost. Here's a little boost for him:

Q: Improved impact damage: 20 -> 35.

Improved burn dots: 30 per turn -> 45 per turn.

Purchase price reduced from 1150 to 1050

Namleh: Up

Purchase price reduced from 1250 to 1150

Iwobi: Up

Purchase price increased from 1300 to 1200

Sawangi: Up

Purchase price reduced from 1300 to 1200

Mastok: Up

Mastok, in addition to being a creature, becomes a wrestler!

Purchase price increased from 1300 to 1200

Malakaye: Up

Purchase price increased from 1550 to 1450

Kalinga: Up

Purchase price increased from 1650 to 1550

Akuyandi: Up

Purchase price from 2400 to 2300

Castes

Creatures: Nerf

Despite the first nerf, our beloved creatures are still rampant in the Lands of Noara.

To preserve the balance of the ecosystem, we must crack down again!

Bonus 8:

Healing Malus: 50% -> 25%.

Bonus 12 :

Damage bonus: +30% -> 15%.

Bonus velocity: +3 -> 2

Immunity to checks: -> Creatures are no longer immune to checks

Wrestlers : Nerf

Wrestlers bring important bonuses to all allied units. Too much for our taste!

Bonus 2:

+60 VP max for all -> 45 VP max for all

+30 Physical Mastery -> 20 Physical Mastery

Bonus 4:

+180 VP max for all -> 100 VP max for all

+90 Physical Mastery -> 60 Physical Mastery

Fishermen : Nerf

The Fishermen are essential to the survival of the Kragh clan and we want them to remain so. But the current bonuses are too high and deserve to be reduced.

Bonus 4:

Heals 60 HP each round -> Heals 45 HP.

+70 to resistances -> + 50 resistances.

Singular: Up

We note that singulars are very little used. We therefore give them our support!

Bonus 2:

+20% damage to units with less than 50% life -> +20% damage to units with less than 60% life.

Bonus 4:

+60% damage to units with less than 50% life -> +50% damage to units with less than 70% life.

Bonus 6:

+20% chance to scare target while attacking -> +25% chance to scare target while attacking.

Stronghold Skills

The Offensive Horn: Nerf

Even if we like the mechanics, the horn is very / too advantageous for the team that owns it. So we're going to think about the best way to offer it to you.

In the meantime, it becomes a "legendary" stronghold skill.

Catapult Shot: Nerf

We are not happy with Catapult Shot. This stronghold skill rewards the team too much for using it, even though it costs nothing and requires no skill. We will change this skill in general terms in the future.

In the meantime, we will settle for a simple nerf:

The ability becomes a "legendary" Bastion skill.

Ballista Shot: Nerve

We no longer want this skill to be usable against the opposing stronghold.

Items

Armoured Boots made of sarme: Up

Velocity: +1 -> +3

Gameplay

It is no longer possible to "redistribute" bastion items and skills during management turns. We will reinstate this feature when we have made the changes we want to make to it.