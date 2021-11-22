Hello everyone!
One Hotfix per week, we're hot!
Units
Krogz: Nerf
The Krogz is the cheapest unit in the game and some say it is the strongest. We need to change that!
HP: 150 -> 130
Physical resistances: 50 -> 30
Elemental resistances: 25 -> 0
Gakpe : Up
Our dear Shaman does not give whole satisfaction, especially considering his high cost. Here's a little boost for him:
Q: Improved impact damage: 20 -> 35.
Improved burn dots: 30 per turn -> 45 per turn.
Purchase price reduced from 1150 to 1050
Namleh: Up
Purchase price reduced from 1250 to 1150
Iwobi: Up
Purchase price increased from 1300 to 1200
Sawangi: Up
Purchase price reduced from 1300 to 1200
Mastok: Up
Mastok, in addition to being a creature, becomes a wrestler!
Purchase price increased from 1300 to 1200
Malakaye: Up
Purchase price increased from 1550 to 1450
Kalinga: Up
Purchase price increased from 1650 to 1550
Akuyandi: Up
Purchase price from 2400 to 2300
Castes
Creatures: Nerf
Despite the first nerf, our beloved creatures are still rampant in the Lands of Noara.
To preserve the balance of the ecosystem, we must crack down again!
Bonus 8:
Healing Malus: 50% -> 25%.
Bonus 12 :
Damage bonus: +30% -> 15%.
Bonus velocity: +3 -> 2
Immunity to checks: -> Creatures are no longer immune to checks
Wrestlers : Nerf
Wrestlers bring important bonuses to all allied units. Too much for our taste!
Bonus 2:
+60 VP max for all -> 45 VP max for all
+30 Physical Mastery -> 20 Physical Mastery
Bonus 4:
+180 VP max for all -> 100 VP max for all
+90 Physical Mastery -> 60 Physical Mastery
Fishermen : Nerf
The Fishermen are essential to the survival of the Kragh clan and we want them to remain so. But the current bonuses are too high and deserve to be reduced.
Bonus 4:
Heals 60 HP each round -> Heals 45 HP.
+70 to resistances -> + 50 resistances.
Singular: Up
We note that singulars are very little used. We therefore give them our support!
Bonus 2:
+20% damage to units with less than 50% life -> +20% damage to units with less than 60% life.
Bonus 4:
+60% damage to units with less than 50% life -> +50% damage to units with less than 70% life.
Bonus 6:
+20% chance to scare target while attacking -> +25% chance to scare target while attacking.
Stronghold Skills
The Offensive Horn: Nerf
Even if we like the mechanics, the horn is very / too advantageous for the team that owns it. So we're going to think about the best way to offer it to you.
In the meantime, it becomes a "legendary" stronghold skill.
Catapult Shot: Nerf
We are not happy with Catapult Shot. This stronghold skill rewards the team too much for using it, even though it costs nothing and requires no skill. We will change this skill in general terms in the future.
In the meantime, we will settle for a simple nerf:
The ability becomes a "legendary" Bastion skill.
Ballista Shot: Nerve
We no longer want this skill to be usable against the opposing stronghold.
Items
Armoured Boots made of sarme: Up
Velocity: +1 -> +3
Gameplay
It is no longer possible to "redistribute" bastion items and skills during management turns. We will reinstate this feature when we have made the changes we want to make to it.