Planet Centauri update for 22 November 2021

Patch 0.13.1-New Miner Class! Sonar - Directional light - Throwing pickaxe...

Build 7756392

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! A new utility class, the miner! (tin armor), Directional lights helmet, glowing sticks, sonar, explosive & throwing pickaxe skills! The patch took a little time because the light engine had to be partially redone to optimize the directional light level resources & Oni had to redesign the particle engine in anticipation of future needs for new bosses and functions.





Changelog 0.13.1.0  
Adds:  
- New class: the miner (tin armor), with 4 skills and a mining speed bonus:  
- sonar  
- Glowing sticks  
- Pickaxe throwing  
- explosive pickaxe  
- Upgrades of the lighting engine  
- directional lights  
- a light pass to amplify the lights on precise areas (can be disabled in config.ini)  
- A directional light is associated to the miner helmet (works also on the vanilla slot)  
- Particles: hot reload is now supported for configuration files (F11)

Changes:  
- Killing enemies provide exp to armor pieces  
- Water is more transparent

Engine:  
- Internal rework of the lighting engine. Shadows use half vram.  
- Better control on the shadow buffer, with possibility to create lights of specific shapes.  
- Rework of the particle engine:  
- optimized particles creation from O(n) to O(1)  
- ability to create "parent" particles in moddable files so we can use the same  
shape for different particles without duplicate texture.  
- new particle emitters options in config files  
- Complete refactoring of old hardcoded particles, now using config files

That's all for today, thank you for your support and do not hesitate to talk with us on our discord!

http://discord.gg/planetcentauri

