A Hole In Space update for 22 November 2021

Hotfix - V.2021.11.22

22 November 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Universe Boundary

The Steam User zerggodmaster mentioned that it would be great to decide whether a stellar object, which goes out of the universe boundary, should be send back to the center of the universe or to the last player position.

This hotfix does this. There is now a toggle button "Prioritize Center" for the universe settings at the start. If enabled, stellar objects which go out of the universe boundary will be send back to the center black hole and will be absorbed by it. If disabled, stellar objects will fly to your position, where you were at the moment the stellar object exceeded the universe boundary.

If you have any more feedback, let me now.

