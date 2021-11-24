New Update: Added All Improvements and Features From the Oculus Quest Release

Dear players!

It has been a while since our last update on Steam, but now it's finally here: You can now enjoy all improvements that we've made during the Oculus Quest port here on Steam as well. You can see the complete list of changes further below. Sorry for the delay. We are now back on track!

From now on, both platforms share the same codebase and are almost identical - except for better graphics and heart rate monitor support on PCVR. Future updates will be published on all platforms likewise.

Btw, here is our new trailer showing you some changes already:

Thank you all for your patience! As always, feel free to share your feedback in our Discord channel or here in the Steam community, vote on user requests, or add your own ideas on our new feedback board. We highly appreciate all your help in making PowerBeatsVR one of the best VR fitness games!

Btw, comments and reviews on Steam are also much appreciated and would make our day <3

Enjoy the update, and thanks for being part of this community!

Cheers,

the devs

All Changes and New Features

New Features:

Completely reworked re-centering feature

Added warning if playspace is not configured, configured to be larger than the one reported by the platform, or the headset is not reporting its guardian correctly

Added safety margin to keep elements inside the configured playspace at all time

Improved automatic adaptation to playspace size and orientation (Please note: Quest via link is not reporting correct boundaries to SteamVR. Thus, there will be a warning.)

Additional Changes and Bugfixes:

Fixed beat detection by waiting for entire audio file to be loaded successfully

Prevented play area size from changing slightly on every menu call when AUTO is checked

Fixed balls placement in song “Energetic” on Advanced and Expert to prevent collisions with walls

Fixed playlist length longer than one hour not showing hours in the playlist tab

Fixed local file not being shown when file ending is not all lower case

Added tooltips to weapon selection explaining the connection between XP and unlocking status

Fixed haptics to give different feedback for balls and streams

Fixed music starting twice when booting up game (sound hiccup)

Fixed “perfect hits” numerical display on the end screen for large hit values

Added center mark on front border for easier positioning

Muted "Move back" audio warning in main menu

Improved acoustic feedback in all menus

Improved scrolling and slider handling within menu elements

Improved readability of some official songs

Editor Improvements:

Fixed inconsistent UI behavior of objects and wording in editor

Improved performance when scrolling through a layout

Visual Improvements: