The Aquatics Species Pack is Available Now!

The Aquatics Species Pack and free 3.2 “Herbert” update, named for Sci-Fi author Frank Herbert, is available now!
Embrace the life of a seafaring civilization as you sail the open expanses of the galaxy.
The Aquatic Species Pack includes:
● 15 new Aquatic Portraits
● 1 Aquatic-themed Robotic Portrait
● Water themed Ship Set
● 2 New Origins
○ Here Be Dragons - Start in a system guarded by the Sky Dragon, this dragon will protect you from
harm, as long as you keep it happy.
○ Ocean Paradise - Start on a large-sized Ocean world with rich food deposits, and get production,
happiness, and pop growth bonuses on your homeworld, but start with no guaranteed habitable
worlds.
● Anglers Civic - Harvest the Bounty of the Deep, Agriculture Districts produce Angler and Pearl Diver
jobs
● Hydrocentric Ascension Perk - Allows you to use the Expand Planetary Sea decision on Ocean Worlds,
and unlocks the Deluge Colossus Weapon (requires Apocalypse DLC)
● Aquatic Species Trait - Gain production and habitability bonuses for living on Ocean worlds, and
penalties for living on non-Wet worlds.
● Aquatic Advisor, inspired by high seas adventure fiction
● 4 Aquatic Name Lists
