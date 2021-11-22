 Skip to content

Stellaris update for 22 November 2021

The Aquatics Species Pack is Available Now!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The Aquatics Species Pack and free 3.2 “Herbert” update, named for Sci-Fi author Frank Herbert, is available now!

Embrace the life of a seafaring civilization as you sail the open expanses of the galaxy.

The Aquatic Species Pack includes:

● 15 new Aquatic Portraits

● 1 Aquatic-themed Robotic Portrait

● Water themed Ship Set

● 2 New Origins

○ Here Be Dragons - Start in a system guarded by the Sky Dragon, this dragon will protect you from

harm, as long as you keep it happy.

○ Ocean Paradise - Start on a large-sized Ocean world with rich food deposits, and get production,

happiness, and pop growth bonuses on your homeworld, but start with no guaranteed habitable

worlds.

● Anglers Civic - Harvest the Bounty of the Deep, Agriculture Districts produce Angler and Pearl Diver

jobs

● Hydrocentric Ascension Perk - Allows you to use the Expand Planetary Sea decision on Ocean Worlds,

and unlocks the Deluge Colossus Weapon (requires Apocalypse DLC)

● Aquatic Species Trait - Gain production and habitability bonuses for living on Ocean worlds, and

penalties for living on non-Wet worlds.

● Aquatic Advisor, inspired by high seas adventure fiction

● 4 Aquatic Name Lists

We hope you enjoy this latest addition to the Stellaris galaxy, and you can [url=https://store.steampowered.com/app/1749080/Stellaris_Aquatics_Species_Pack/]get the Aquatics Species Pack today!

[/url]

