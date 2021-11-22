The Aquatics Species Pack is Available Now!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Embrace the life of a seafaring civilization as you sail the open expanses of the galaxy.

The Aquatic Species Pack includes:

● 15 new Aquatic Portraits

● 1 Aquatic-themed Robotic Portrait

● Water themed Ship Set

● 2 New Origins

○ Here Be Dragons - Start in a system guarded by the Sky Dragon, this dragon will protect you from

harm, as long as you keep it happy.

○ Ocean Paradise - Start on a large-sized Ocean world with rich food deposits, and get production,

happiness, and pop growth bonuses on your homeworld, but start with no guaranteed habitable

worlds.

● Anglers Civic - Harvest the Bounty of the Deep, Agriculture Districts produce Angler and Pearl Diver

jobs

● Hydrocentric Ascension Perk - Allows you to use the Expand Planetary Sea decision on Ocean Worlds,

and unlocks the Deluge Colossus Weapon (requires Apocalypse DLC)

● Aquatic Species Trait - Gain production and habitability bonuses for living on Ocean worlds, and

penalties for living on non-Wet worlds.

● Aquatic Advisor, inspired by high seas adventure fiction

● 4 Aquatic Name Lists

