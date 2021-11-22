 Skip to content

Tavern Master update for 22 November 2021

Patch 1.02 - Bug fixes from full release volume 2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello again everyone! I wanted to thank everyone for leaving so many positive reviews and suggestions! It has been amazing reading everything :) I just pushed a second batch of fixes for the most common bugs. I still haven't fully solved chefs and waitresses getting stuck but it should be better now. This week I plan on redoing the AI logic and hopefully fixing all of those bugs :) Thanks to everyone who reported bugs both on Discord and in Steam discussion board!

Changelog:

  • When you don't have enough space to claim all ingredients from an adventure you will have an option to claim maximum possible amount and dismiss the rest
  • Fixed certain situations where waitress and chef got stuck
  • Bread is now considered a main course!
  • Fixed a bug with customers not going upstairs even if there are tables and benches
  • When you are scheduling an event it will say that you also need a recipe in requirements
  • Hovering over ingredients will say how many there are in total in all chests combined
  • Wall (small) bookshelf can now also be used by researchers
  • Hotel rooms prices and rent change is now calculated much better
  • Leveling up an employee to level 10 will instantly refresh his stats so new trait is applied properly
  • Fixed the problem where it was impossible to move furniture when placing on higher floors without floor tiles
  • Claiming an employee from quests now gives better warning messages if there is a problem
  • Crowd noises won't be heard from people who sleep
  • Fixed a problem where no-light icons were not updating while new light source was being dragged
  • Fixed a problem where if you delete a bench from a customer eating food his plate staying indefinitely
  • Many translation fixes in all languages

As a small teaser, check out the new spiral stairs that will be coming with the next release :)

