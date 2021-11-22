Patch 1.02 - Bug fixes from full release volume 2

Hello again everyone! I wanted to thank everyone for leaving so many positive reviews and suggestions! It has been amazing reading everything :) I just pushed a second batch of fixes for the most common bugs. I still haven't fully solved chefs and waitresses getting stuck but it should be better now. This week I plan on redoing the AI logic and hopefully fixing all of those bugs :) Thanks to everyone who reported bugs both on Discord and in Steam discussion board!

Changelog:

When you don't have enough space to claim all ingredients from an adventure you will have an option to claim maximum possible amount and dismiss the rest

Fixed certain situations where waitress and chef got stuck

Bread is now considered a main course!

Fixed a bug with customers not going upstairs even if there are tables and benches

When you are scheduling an event it will say that you also need a recipe in requirements

Hovering over ingredients will say how many there are in total in all chests combined

Wall (small) bookshelf can now also be used by researchers

Hotel rooms prices and rent change is now calculated much better

Leveling up an employee to level 10 will instantly refresh his stats so new trait is applied properly

Fixed the problem where it was impossible to move furniture when placing on higher floors without floor tiles

Claiming an employee from quests now gives better warning messages if there is a problem

Crowd noises won't be heard from people who sleep

Fixed a problem where no-light icons were not updating while new light source was being dragged

Fixed a problem where if you delete a bench from a customer eating food his plate staying indefinitely

Many translation fixes in all languages

As a small teaser, check out the new spiral stairs that will be coming with the next release :)

