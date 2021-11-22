Patch 1.02 - Bug fixes from full release volume 2

Hello again everyone! I wanted to thank everyone for leaving so many positive reviews and suggestions! It has been amazing reading everything :) I just pushed a second batch of fixes for the most common bugs. I still haven't fully solved chefs and waitresses getting stuck but it should be better now. This week I plan on redoing the AI logic and hopefully fixing all of those bugs :) Thanks to everyone who reported bugs both on Discord and in Steam discussion board!
Changelog:
- When you don't have enough space to claim all ingredients from an adventure you will have an option to claim maximum possible amount and dismiss the rest
- Fixed certain situations where waitress and chef got stuck
- Bread is now considered a main course!
- Fixed a bug with customers not going upstairs even if there are tables and benches
- When you are scheduling an event it will say that you also need a recipe in requirements
- Hovering over ingredients will say how many there are in total in all chests combined
- Wall (small) bookshelf can now also be used by researchers
- Hotel rooms prices and rent change is now calculated much better
- Leveling up an employee to level 10 will instantly refresh his stats so new trait is applied properly
- Fixed the problem where it was impossible to move furniture when placing on higher floors without floor tiles
- Claiming an employee from quests now gives better warning messages if there is a problem
- Crowd noises won't be heard from people who sleep
- Fixed a problem where no-light icons were not updating while new light source was being dragged
- Fixed a problem where if you delete a bench from a customer eating food his plate staying indefinitely
- Many translation fixes in all languages
As a small teaser, check out the new spiral stairs that will be coming with the next release :)
Changed files in this update