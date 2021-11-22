Share · View all patches · Build 7756016 · Last edited 22 November 2021 – 16:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Greetings friends. New update 0.9.0.1 adds starting scenarios for the game

The Vagabond - is a classic scenario. Player is nobody and has nothing

A rich citizen - the rank of a city citizen, has a spouse and children, money and a couple of factories

Poor Chevalier - the rank is Chevalier, little money, there is knightly equipment and a war horse. Get a place in life with your sword

Respected Baron - the rank is Baron, a lot of money and respect, there is a family, children and factories. Life is good, but you always want more. For example, own kingdom.

King's fourth son - the rank is King, there is a family. Your father is a king - but your older brothers and sisters will inherit the inheritance. Will you create your own kingdom or try to take over the inheritance?

The enemy of kings - the rank is King, there is money, family and heirs. Has its own kingdom, cities and factories. But other kings hate you and will try to destroy. Will you be able to survive and create an empire?

All this concerns the beginning of a new game. Saves from the previous versions work, your party will just continue.

New update is new fixes

tutorial - fixed tooltip for movement and interaction on the world map

other tutorial fixes

now you can get experience for killed opponents even when defeated

minor updates

Hope you enjoy the new scripts. Write your feedback, review and suggestions. Thank you and everybody success in the new scenarios of the game!