Greetings friends. New update 0.9.0.1 adds starting scenarios for the game
- The Vagabond - is a classic scenario. Player is nobody and has nothing
- A rich citizen - the rank of a city citizen, has a spouse and children, money and a couple of factories
- Poor Chevalier - the rank is Chevalier, little money, there is knightly equipment and a war horse. Get a place in life with your sword
- Respected Baron - the rank is Baron, a lot of money and respect, there is a family, children and factories. Life is good, but you always want more. For example, own kingdom.
- King's fourth son - the rank is King, there is a family. Your father is a king - but your older brothers and sisters will inherit the inheritance. Will you create your own kingdom or try to take over the inheritance?
- The enemy of kings - the rank is King, there is money, family and heirs. Has its own kingdom, cities and factories. But other kings hate you and will try to destroy. Will you be able to survive and create an empire?
All this concerns the beginning of a new game. Saves from the previous versions work, your party will just continue.
New update is new fixes
- tutorial - fixed tooltip for movement and interaction on the world map
- other tutorial fixes
- now you can get experience for killed opponents even when defeated
- minor updates
Hope you enjoy the new scripts. Write your feedback, review and suggestions. Thank you and everybody success in the new scenarios of the game!
