Hotfix Update 1.0.587

Thank you for all your suggestions and comment. We want to be quick and frequent with our updates so here is the second update! We are having a lot of fun watching you killing each other in our cabin. So we have added a special hat as a reward for anyone streaming! If streaming our game, just message us the URL to the stream and your steam profile ID in any of our channels (Discord, Twitter, Facebook or Steam), and we will set you up with the new fancy hat

You can now change the settings in the lobby menu

HUD now shows that you can access inventory using TAB

Fixed gun aiming so rifle should be more accurate

Fixed issue with voice channel when going from a private game to a public one

Changed the crafting recipe for fish soup, fried fish, and meat stew so they require fewer crafting * components to make

Added hat for streamers

Made doors smoother

In early access before we have built up a big player base, we want to give you the fixes ASAP. This means that sometimes our fixes might cause new issues, or not be fixed for all users. Please bear with us, and be sure to let us know.