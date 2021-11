Share · View all patches · Build 7755977 · Last edited 22 November 2021 – 16:32:10 UTC by Wendy

Updates for version 0.85.2 include some issues that players reported and also some new build elements:

Animated Banners

All banners now have wind animation and look awesome!

Bug Fix: Spell and Ammo Buildings Placement Issue

We have fixed the placement issue that some players reported with some of the game buildings.

Bug Fix: Power Bar

The power bar now resets when you change to different weapons while you press the fire button.