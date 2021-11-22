Version 2.11

Here's the full list of changes:

Added fishing and a puzzle quest.

Nerfed Blessed Amulet of Free Action.

Fixed Peek effect in the card game.

Fixed localization of unique item names.

A fishing hook and a line has been in the game for quite some time now but the only thing it could catch was the normal fish and tentacles. There are a few additional fish and items that can be found now and one of them opens a treasure vault puzzle quest.

The puzzle game follows the same rules as the ones you find in newspapers and just like in real life when you type in the wrong number and subsequently stab yourself in the eye with the pen, the game does it for you and you are gently returned to the character creation screen.

Completing the puzzle and chugging down some red juice opens up the eighth talent that you can have. This eighth talent is always Strong Will and that can make early game slightly easier. This does however count as a bloodline and if you pick up some other bloodline later in the game it is lost.

Unfortunately there is no mouse or gamepad UI for the puzzle game at this time and keyboard has to be used to enter the correct numbers.

Oh, I almost forgot, you should be careful what you wish for.

Blessed amulet of free action no longer grants a guaranteed free turn and instead it now removes the food consumption multiplier from all haste effects. If you want to have a high chance of a free turn, you will have to stack more than one haste effect and then also have a BAoFA in order to reduce food consumption.

The secondary effect of this change is that disorientation does not last as long with BAoFA equipped due to the game counting that there are 0 haste effects at the time of counting the duration.

Peek effect should no longer attempt to peek more cards than there are remaining in the deck and hopefully cards should no longer be lost due to that.