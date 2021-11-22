NEW HIVE MAP: Specimen Observation Laboratory

NEW PLAYABLE MAP: Specimen Observation Laboratory

This map was going into play testing (free play testing coming soon on Steam) but I was having so much fun that it's available now!

NOTE: It's totally not finished, Expect this map to change a lot very soon. This is just a demo marketplace asset map by Vikenty Vasendin (awesome work!) with some minor tweaks. The map is attached to a new Hive mission.

REQUIRED TECH UPGRADE:

I have updated the missions system to allow individual missions to override the default LARGE zone maps.

This lets me create much smaller, focused map experiences, while still having the large ranging maps available to players on higher end systems and who enjoy exploring the wilderness.

REPAIRS!

Lots of bug fixes this release, including some showstoppers that popped up after the last few updates!

Quads physics fixed

Grenades and mines fixed multiplayer

FPS DeadZone around quads late game

Desert Squirrels map re-worked. (removed roads and started rocks and foliage from scratch)

Player Squirrel re-spawn fixes

SquirrelTech glider tweaked

COMING SOON / IN THE WORKS