 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Para Bellum - Hold the Line update for 22 November 2021

Early Access Update 1.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 7755610 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Spectacular Monday morning, Commanders!

To start the week well, I'm introducing first update for Para Bellum - Hold the Line. This comes with the version number 1.1.0 as it's the first regular update. Here's the list of changes for this update:

NEW
  • Quick Unit selection - you can assign Units to groups by holding Left Control and pressing a number key on the number key bar on the top of your keyboard. You can then quickly select these groups by pressing the corresponding number.
  • Unit selection sound - You now hear a short sound prompt when you select Units.
FIXES
  • Dead Units will no longer be selected or highlighted in certain edge cases.
  • Potential fix for cursor size on certain platforms.
CHANGES
  • Tweaked range and volume for shell casing impact sounds based on impact velocity

I have a couple of updates planned for the future that will include some new content that has been requested by the players. Stay tuned for those in the near future!

Changed files in this update

Para Bellum - Hold the Line Content Depot 1772921
  • Loading history…
Para Bellum - Hold the Line Windows x64 Depot 1772922
  • Loading history…
Para Bellum - Hold the Line Depot Mac OS Depot 1772923
  • Loading history…
Para Bellum - Hold the Line Linux Depot 1772924
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.