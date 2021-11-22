Early Access Update 1.1.0

Spectacular Monday morning, Commanders!

To start the week well, I'm introducing first update for Para Bellum - Hold the Line. This comes with the version number 1.1.0 as it's the first regular update. Here's the list of changes for this update:

NEW

Quick Unit selection - you can assign Units to groups by holding Left Control and pressing a number key on the number key bar on the top of your keyboard. You can then quickly select these groups by pressing the corresponding number.

Unit selection sound - You now hear a short sound prompt when you select Units.

FIXES

Dead Units will no longer be selected or highlighted in certain edge cases.

Potential fix for cursor size on certain platforms.

CHANGES

Tweaked range and volume for shell casing impact sounds based on impact velocity

I have a couple of updates planned for the future that will include some new content that has been requested by the players. Stay tuned for those in the near future!