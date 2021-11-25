3.0.39 - Getting your campaign saves unstuck

Dear oil magnates,

Today we bring a small update that prevents your campaign from getting stuck due to bugs. Of course we always try to solve bugs before they reach you, but when one manages to slip through it is better to have a fail-safe.

Corrupted levels workaround

The game will now delete your level progress if it detects an error while loading the existing level. This prevents your campaign from getting stuck on a corrupted level save, instead of reloading the corrupted save every time you try to continue the campaign. Your campaign save will stay intact when this happens and you can retry the level.