 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Turmoil update for 25 November 2021

3.0.39 - Getting your campaign saves unstuck

Share · View all patches · Build 7755606 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear oil magnates,

Today we bring a small update that prevents your campaign from getting stuck due to bugs. Of course we always try to solve bugs before they reach you, but when one manages to slip through it is better to have a fail-safe.

Corrupted levels workaround

The game will now delete your level progress if it detects an error while loading the existing level. This prevents your campaign from getting stuck on a corrupted level save, instead of reloading the corrupted save every time you try to continue the campaign. Your campaign save will stay intact when this happens and you can retry the level.

Changed files in this update

Turmoil Depot Windows Depot 361282
  • Loading history…
Turmoil Depot Linux Depot 361283
  • Loading history…
Turmoil Depot Mac Depot 361284
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.