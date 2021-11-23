Growing up’s New FREE DLC is available now!

Share · View all patches · Build 7755585 · Last edited 23 November 2021 – 10:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

We’re thrilled to announce that Growing Up’s new DLC is available today!

The new DLC adds 2 new unusual jobs with unique skill trees:

Bowler

You can now head down to The Alley Way, find the perfect ball, and give bowling a try. Can you become a pro bowler or proud owner of multiple titles?

Magician

The secret of magic is another mysterious path to follow. Under the wings of equally mysterious and extravagant Daz, you will track down the secrets of magic and illusion to develop your own spectacular magic shows in dazzling theaters.

Besides these two careers, new endings, items, and skills await your discovery!

With the addition of this DLC, you can meet a total of 21 different pals for knowing, loving, and playing! The free DLC brings three new friends to your life:

Jake, a well-meaning but slightly troubled boy that can't help but get into all sorts of trouble.

Bobbie, a girl who lives for the spotlight! She’s always busy singing, acting, and performing.

Charles, meet “Hoffer”, a boy born into a political family who suffers from the conflicts between his family, identity, and sexual orientation.

After hearing your feedback, some amazing community items and the beautiful OST are now available on Steam.

You can see some of the community items here:

https://store.steampowered.com/points/shop/app/1191120

The soundtrack includes 30 original songs created by Jim Guthrie, Pat Robitaille, DJ Eprom, Mikromusic, and Paweł Wawrzeńczyk.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1817630/Growing_Up_Original_Soundtrack/

The console and mobile launch dates will be announced soon. We really hope you’ll enjoy our game as you relive the adventure of your childhood days!

