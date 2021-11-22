Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - v1.9.0 Update

We're releasing a new update for Gladius, bringing the game to 1.9.0. This update accompanies the release of the Adeptus Mechanicus. The DLC itself will be released later today, at 4 pm GMT.

Changelog:

New Faction (Adeptus Mechanicus DLC)

*Disciples of the Machine God

*Initial Challenge:* Hard

Canticles of the Omnissiah: Chant Mechanicus hymns to enhance units, increasing in power with every praying warrior.

*Doctrina Imperatives: Override Skitarii subroutines to amplify some combat aspects while reducing others.

*Hive Cities:* Place more buildings per tile by utilizing Adeptus Mechanicus’ capability to create layered constructions of rockcrete and adamantium.

Monolithic Buildings: Increased output of buildings of the same type on a tile. Decreased output of buildings of differing types on a tile.

*Power Surge: Increase the output of buildings on a tile through forceful intensity.

*Enslaved to the Past:* Increased research cost. The ability to truly innovate has long been lost, replaced with a reverence for the times when Humanity was the architect of its own destiny.

Reprogram Kastelan Robot: Capture enemy Kastelan Robots with Cybernetica Datasmiths’ programming rituals.

*Bionics:* Adeptus Mechanicus units have high damage resistances. Generally, artificial limbs are more durable than their biological counterparts.

Adjacency Integration:** Adeptus Mechanicus upgrades increase building output with each adjacent building.

New

Kastelan Robots now spawn with Cybernetica Datasmiths from the new Adeptus Mechanicus roster instead of Tech-Priest Enginseers.

New movement sounds for Meganobs, Obliterators and Terminators.

Added advanced world creation setting to avoid duplicate random factions. When turned on, this setting will adjust random faction chances so that the each faction appears an equal amount of times in the game.

Added 14 new Steam achievements.

General

Added "and/or monstrous creature" to actions and traits that affect monstrous creature units in addition to infantry.

Added missing Hammer of Wrath to War Walkers.

Only server mods that are not currently active on the local system are now colored yellow.

Compendium entry of Kastelan Robot now appears under Adeptus Mechanicus and Kroot Hound under T'au.

Updated localizations.

Bug Fixes

Fixed being able to use invalid file names for save games.

Fixed being able to Webway Travel while in a transport, crashing the game.

Fixed Astra Militarums grenade upgrade descriptions to mention which units receive the grenades.

Fixed Tidewall Shieldline trait sometimes not showing.

Fixed marker color not getting updated properly when multiple players mark and unmark the same tile.

Increased read buffer size limit for relay server from 10 MB to 40 MB since some valid network messages have been getting rejected. This may fix some connection issues.

Removed multiple successive spaces in text.

Fixed wrong double quotation marks in text.

Modding