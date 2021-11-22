Update version 0.1.1

Hello, Warlocks! Thank you for your patience as we build the first post-release patch for Elewder for early access. A little later than our target date of the 15th, this new build is just jampacked with new mechanics, new systems, overhauls, graphics, sounds, etc. There should be a lot of requested fixes and such for the game as well, getting your feedback on the build will be very exciting!

As for the new art assets and content, please expect that in the next patch, building the new minions will take a little bit more time. For now, enjoy our new patch, we have been working really hard to get this done as soon as we can!

Changelog:

New Lust system: Build up that lust from exploring and fighting minions, use the lust to power your special attacks and engage in our new Finisher system and minigame!

Build up that lust from exploring and fighting minions, use the lust to power your special attacks and engage in our new Finisher system and minigame! Finisher animation overhaul: New animation system that is both timed and click dependent, clap as fast or as slow as you want!

New animation system that is both timed and click dependent, clap as fast or as slow as you want! New finisher sex minigame: Booty loot is a powerful tool in Elewder, depending on your “performance” in the first iteration of our new minigame you will get more loot.

Booty loot is a powerful tool in Elewder, depending on your “performance” in the first iteration of our new minigame you will get more loot. Overhaul how all items work: Now you can collect multiple of the same item. To put it in gameplay terms, the original was like Binding of Isaac, the new system is more towards Risk of Rain 2.

Now you can collect multiple of the same item. To put it in gameplay terms, the original was like Binding of Isaac, the new system is more towards Risk of Rain 2. New enemies balance: The game is a lot harder, and we are making the early preparation for the new minion designs to be implemented into the next patch.

The game is a lot harder, and we are making the early preparation for the new minion designs to be implemented into the next patch. New economy: Memory fragments, Essence, Gold, Shops, all of these have been worked into the system to build a much more stable and rewarding economy of items and growth.

Memory fragments, Essence, Gold, Shops, all of these have been worked into the system to build a much more stable and rewarding economy of items and growth. Overhaul player characters: The Warlock and the Knight are now very unique compared to each other, the Warlock is about dodging and weaving, the Knight has about tackling enemies front on. Both have unique attacks, unique specials, and unique defensive skills.

The Warlock and the Knight are now very unique compared to each other, the Warlock is about dodging and weaving, the Knight has about tackling enemies front on. Both have unique attacks, unique specials, and unique defensive skills. Small fixes on the maps, no more wall and underground traps: We have done a sweep of terrible placed traps and removed just about every single one. If you find any we have missed, please let us know and we will get them removed.

We have done a sweep of terrible placed traps and removed just about every single one. If you find any we have missed, please let us know and we will get them removed. Game difficulty modification: Turns out our community is way better at Elewder than we anticipated, now the game is far more difficult but far more rewarding to play.

Turns out our community is way better at Elewder than we anticipated, now the game is far more difficult but far more rewarding to play. New system for unlocking new items: The Memory Master and the Memory Fragment system has been implemented, find the fragment in the game, unlock the items with essence, those items appear in-game and help you achieve better runs!

The Memory Master and the Memory Fragment system has been implemented, find the fragment in the game, unlock the items with essence, those items appear in-game and help you achieve better runs! New SFX: New sounds for several interactions in our systems.

New sounds for several interactions in our systems. New Sex Gallery: The player area now has a room dedicated to a pump and dump. As we add new animations expect them to be made available for your enjoyment!

The player area now has a room dedicated to a pump and dump. As we add new animations expect them to be made available for your enjoyment! Book of Choice: Now you can find the book of choice within the runs of Elewder, these books will grant the user a choice between several items and possibly currency.

Now you can find the book of choice within the runs of Elewder, these books will grant the user a choice between several items and possibly currency. Lighting system overhaul: You’ve spoken up about the lighting system, and the fog, so we have made changes to the look and feel of Elewder.

You’ve spoken up about the lighting system, and the fog, so we have made changes to the look and feel of Elewder. Biographies and Dialogue: We have added several new dialogue interactions with the NPC’s in the player area at the start of the game, along with building out the biographies of our two playable characters, the Warlock and the Knight.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1597710/Elewder/

Please send your feedback in! We are excited to hear what you all think!