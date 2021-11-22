Create your own Dying Light map for a chance to win Dying Light 2 and more!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Ever imagined your dream Dying Light map? Now, you can bring your idea to life and show it to us in our new contest for a chance to win amazing prizes!

For more details about the contest check out our discord channel - [LINK](discord.gg/dyinglight)

To take part in the Contest you should add the entry (map) yourself here https://steamcommunity.com/app/239140/workshop/. Your map shall be marked with the following codename: DL1CONTEST-MapName-CATEGORY. The entry (map) must fulfill all Contest and technical requirements (especially be in line with Steam Workshop requirements)

Prize list:

Buggy Racing

Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Digital Code; Set of peripherals (Mouse; Keyboard; Headset) provided by ASUS; Highlight on our Social Media (Map + Creator);

Survival

Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Digital Code; Set of peripherals (Mouse; Keyboard; Headset) provided by ASUS; Highlight on our Social Media (Map + Creator);

Parkour

Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Digital Code; Set of peripherals (Mouse; Keyboard; Headset) provided by ASUS; Highlight on our Social Media (Map + Creator)

Additionally, if one of the winning maps is unique and outstanding, an additional prize (only one) may be granted: ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551. The additional prize was sponsored by ASUS. Please note, that the above additional reward remains at Techland's sole discretion and may be granted only if one of the maps is extraordinary.



