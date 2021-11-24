Dealer’s Life 2 - Update #31: More Geek items

Hello and welcome to all Great Dealers!

Today we are happy to announce the release of the new Update #31! :dlgift:

New Item Pack #22 - Geek items: 11 more brand new items to nerd out about

We are now starting to prepare for the Big 1.0 Update that will arrive early next year, so please don't expect any big updates the coming weeks besides new item packs.

That's all for today, let us know what you think in the comments. And if you like the game, please consider writing a review, these can help a lot in spreading the word about Dealer's Life 2! <3

Your friendly indie devs,

Abyte Entertainment

