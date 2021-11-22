Shelter Patch #1 - out now!

Hi Chefs!
Thanks for such a warm reception of the latest DLC.
Kind request, if you're having a good time with Shelter, consider reviewing it on Steam✅
The 1st patch is out now, changelog below:
General:
- All localized texts will now display properly in offline mode or with connection issues
- Unlocked additional items at the start of Career in the Classic kitchen
Shelter:
- Buying the gun too early in the tutorial will no longer block the progression
- Added dish counter to the quest checklist. This change will make it easier to track progress in quests requiring preparing a few unique dishes.
- Game will no longer freeze after pressing "Reset To Default" in Control Settings
- Tutorial will now progress when using either a small or large ladle for pouring the soup.
- Available special orders will only be based only on already unlocked ingredients and recipes.
- Added a hint for picking up the monster remains (Pro tip: you can remove the monster from the plant spot by using the rifle)
- Aiming down sights with the barrel upgrade unlocked will no longer block the view.
- The 'It stings' and 1 hidden achievement are now unlockable.
- Swapped the Cactus Juice label for the correct one.
- Plant hover will no longer disappear while watering the plants.
- Cutscene volume will now be adjusted by the sound slider instead of the music slider
- Fixed delivery pickup issues caused by saving the game during the Fast Delivery arrival
- Fixed collision detection for the gun stand.
- The shaft outline will now appear only when there's a package available for pickup.
- Improved move area for photo mode camera
- Improved throw power for booster bottles
- Fixed pinning of recipes when using gamepad
- Stains will no longer appear under the table when watering the plants
- Container hovers will now scroll properly after pausing the game
- Minor UI improvements
You can get Shelter with a nice -15% launch discount until this Thursday:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1575660/Cooking_Simulator__Shelter/
