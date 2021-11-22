 Skip to content

Cooking Simulator update for 22 November 2021

Shelter Patch #1 - out now!

Shelter Patch #1 - out now!

Build 7754979

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Chefs!

Thanks for such a warm reception of the latest DLC.

Kind request, if you're having a good time with Shelter, consider reviewing it on Steam

The 1st patch is out now, changelog below:

General:

  • All localized texts will now display properly in offline mode or with connection issues
  • Unlocked additional items at the start of Career in the Classic kitchen

Shelter:

  • Buying the gun too early in the tutorial will no longer block the progression
  • Added dish counter to the quest checklist. This change will make it easier to track progress in quests requiring preparing a few unique dishes.
  • Game will no longer freeze after pressing "Reset To Default" in Control Settings
  • Tutorial will now progress when using either a small or large ladle for pouring the soup.
  • Available special orders will only be based only on already unlocked ingredients and recipes.
  • Added a hint for picking up the monster remains (Pro tip: you can remove the monster from the plant spot by using the rifle)
  • Aiming down sights with the barrel upgrade unlocked will no longer block the view.
  • The 'It stings' and 1 hidden achievement are now unlockable.
  • Swapped the Cactus Juice label for the correct one.
  • Plant hover will no longer disappear while watering the plants.
  • Cutscene volume will now be adjusted by the sound slider instead of the music slider
  • Fixed delivery pickup issues caused by saving the game during the Fast Delivery arrival
  • Fixed collision detection for the gun stand.
  • The shaft outline will now appear only when there's a package available for pickup.
  • Improved move area for photo mode camera
  • Improved throw power for booster bottles
  • Fixed pinning of recipes when using gamepad
  • Stains will no longer appear under the table when watering the plants
  • Container hovers will now scroll properly after pausing the game
  • Minor UI improvements

You can get Shelter with a nice -15% launch discount until this Thursday:

