Shelter Patch #1 - out now!

Hi Chefs!

Thanks for such a warm reception of the latest DLC.

Kind request, if you're having a good time with Shelter, consider reviewing it on Steam✅

The 1st patch is out now, changelog below:

General:

All localized texts will now display properly in offline mode or with connection issues

Unlocked additional items at the start of Career in the Classic kitchen

Shelter:

Buying the gun too early in the tutorial will no longer block the progression

Added dish counter to the quest checklist. This change will make it easier to track progress in quests requiring preparing a few unique dishes.

Game will no longer freeze after pressing "Reset To Default" in Control Settings

Tutorial will now progress when using either a small or large ladle for pouring the soup.

Available special orders will only be based only on already unlocked ingredients and recipes.

Added a hint for picking up the monster remains (Pro tip: you can remove the monster from the plant spot by using the rifle)

Aiming down sights with the barrel upgrade unlocked will no longer block the view.

The 'It stings' and 1 hidden achievement are now unlockable.

Swapped the Cactus Juice label for the correct one.

Plant hover will no longer disappear while watering the plants.

Cutscene volume will now be adjusted by the sound slider instead of the music slider

Fixed delivery pickup issues caused by saving the game during the Fast Delivery arrival

Fixed collision detection for the gun stand.

The shaft outline will now appear only when there's a package available for pickup.

Improved move area for photo mode camera

Improved throw power for booster bottles

Fixed pinning of recipes when using gamepad

Stains will no longer appear under the table when watering the plants

Container hovers will now scroll properly after pausing the game

Minor UI improvements

You can get Shelter with a nice -15% launch discount until this Thursday:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1575660/Cooking_Simulator__Shelter/