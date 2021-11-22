Hey everyone!
We just released another hotfix for the Autumn Update.
As usual, you can see the quick change notes below:
Hotfix 0.7.2
Localization
• Added approximately 50% of translations for Russian, Dutch and Spanish
• Fixed errors in English, French and Japanese texts
Bugfix
• Fixed a multiplayer crash occurring when your brobot selects a perk
• Speculative Fix: Reduced occurrences of infinite loading issues in multiplayer
• Finishing the game in 'Discovery' difficulty will no longer unlock all other difficulties
Changed files in this update