Roboquest update for 22 November 2021

Hotfix 0.7.2

· Build 7754682 · Last edited by Wendy

Hey everyone!

We just released another hotfix for the Autumn Update.

As usual, you can see the quick change notes below:

Localization

• Added approximately 50% of translations for Russian, Dutch and Spanish

• Fixed errors in English, French and Japanese texts

Bugfix

• Fixed a multiplayer crash occurring when your brobot selects a perk

• Speculative Fix: Reduced occurrences of infinite loading issues in multiplayer

• Finishing the game in 'Discovery' difficulty will no longer unlock all other difficulties

