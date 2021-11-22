Share · View all patches · Build 7754682 · Last edited 22 November 2021 – 14:19:06 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!

We just released another hotfix for the Autumn Update.

As usual, you can see the quick change notes below:

Hotfix 0.7.2

Localization

• Added approximately 50% of translations for Russian, Dutch and Spanish

• Fixed errors in English, French and Japanese texts

Bugfix

• Fixed a multiplayer crash occurring when your brobot selects a perk

• Speculative Fix: Reduced occurrences of infinite loading issues in multiplayer

• Finishing the game in 'Discovery' difficulty will no longer unlock all other difficulties