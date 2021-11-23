New Game Mode! - Forging a Realm Update is Now Available!

Hello folks,

it's been about a month since we announced our Development Roadmap and since then we've been working hard on delivering on the promised updates. One of the things that players have been asking for the most is more variety and more content. We are delivering on that today.

When we started working on a New Scenario, we went a bit beyond the initial scope that we gave ourselves. As such, a potential new Scenario became a fully fledged New Mode that we're calling Forging a Realm.

In this brand new game mode, you're a newly crowned Ruler, attempting to meet the demands of the people or risk being overthrown. We decided to call it a new "Game Mode" to differentiate it from the other scenarios, since it plays in a radically different way, offering a more economic-centric style of gameplay for folks who enjoy that aspect of the game more. We plan to expand this new mode with dedicated and more varied Scenarios and with potential new additions to its gameplay.

In the next few days we will publish an updated Roadmap that reflects our accomplishments as well as a more clear future following this update.

As always, we'd like to hear from you! Please reach out to us on the Steam forums or on our discord at https://discord.gg/dicelegacy

Changelog

New Game Mode: Forging a Realm

Added a new Game Mode called "Forging a Realm" which unlocks after surviving the first winter (the mode is already unlocked for people who already finished the game at least once).

In Forging a Realm, the Player is a newly appointed leader that has to deal with the various Demands from the people.

Demands have a timer associated with them. Succeeding in solving the various Demands before their timer expires will build Confidence. Failing will mean getting overthrown.

Demands can be completed from a new Demands Panel, available on the top left of the screen.

Completing a Demand rapidly will generate more Confidence.

The various difficulty levels control how many times the player can fail in meeting Demands, the difficulty of Demands and how much Confidence is needed to win.

The map generation algorithm is unique for this map. Opportunities have less durability. The Others are absent. Bandit Encampments offer some resistance.

Memories unlock in this mode after completing it at least once.

We are considering adding more Demand types for future updates.

Only one Scenario is currently available. More Scenarios for "Forging a Realm" will come in a future update.

The "previous" Game Mode is now called "Escaping Fate".

Anything revolving around the "True Ending" of the game is absent in the Forging a Realm mode.

Camera Improvements

Added "Camera Bookmarks" akin to some RTS games.

By default you can press CTRL+F1-F5 to save up to 5 camera locations and recall them by pressing F1-F5.

Camera Bookmarks are shown on the Minimap and can be removed by right-clicking on them.

Added a "Camera Lean" feature which trucks the camera left or right by pressing either A or D.

The intensity of the Camera Lean can be controlled in the options.

Dice Shells

Construct Dice can now have different kinds of Dice Shells.

Each Dice Shell has a requirement to be available for a certain Die.

Dice Shells can change in-game as a result of using the Forge or the Laboratory. Each Shell has a different probability of appearing in-game.

When a die is Ascended, its Shell can be customized in the Ascended Dice screen.

We are kicking things off with 10 shells.

The "Royal" Shell unlocks after completing the game at least once.

Balancing

Altered The Market to require a Trade % Face. The Market has now a chance to provide 1 or 2 extra gold based on the power of the Trade face used. Technologies now reflect this change and increase the chance of extra gold. Additionally, the Market now changes its required resource at the change of every season if the market wasn't used recently.

The Theater has been completely re-designed. Now it consumes 3 gold to increase the Happiness of all classes that have a Class District Hall nearby.

The Tower no longer affects enemy structures, making it effectively just a defensive building.

Scholars technology has been removed from the game.

Block Printing technology has been moved to the fourth technology level.

These changes will be present in any new game created after the update. Any game that was in progress before will still have the old buildings and technologies.

Miscellaneous