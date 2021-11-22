update 0.7.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7753811 · Last edited 22 November 2021 – 09:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Weapons

Changed the sprite of "binoculars".

Changed the sprite of "clusterbow" so that it looks like a weapon that flies grenades.

Enemies

Changed the Sprite at the time of attack the mage's stance to be unique types.

Backgrounds

Increased the contrast of the grab and wall run textures to make visibility and boundaries easier to see.

Performance

Graphics performance has been improved by about 10% by reducing non-essential processing of graphics.

Bug fix

Fixed an issue where fov would momentarily become abnormally high when using "binoculars".