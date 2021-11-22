update 0.7.1

Weapons
- Changed the sprite of "binoculars".
- Changed the sprite of "clusterbow" so that it looks like a weapon that flies grenades.
Enemies
Changed the Sprite at the time of attack the mage's stance to be unique types.
Backgrounds
Increased the contrast of the grab and wall run textures to make visibility and boundaries easier to see.
Performance
Graphics performance has been improved by about 10% by reducing non-essential processing of graphics.
Bug fix
Fixed an issue where fov would momentarily become abnormally high when using "binoculars".
Changed files in this update