 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

V.R.G. update for 22 November 2021

update 0.7.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7753811 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Weapons
  • Changed the sprite of "binoculars".
  • Changed the sprite of "clusterbow" so that it looks like a weapon that flies grenades.
Enemies

Changed the Sprite at the time of attack the mage's stance to be unique types.

Backgrounds

Increased the contrast of the grab and wall run textures to make visibility and boundaries easier to see.

Performance

Graphics performance has been improved by about 10% by reducing non-essential processing of graphics.

Bug fix

Fixed an issue where fov would momentarily become abnormally high when using "binoculars".

Changed files in this update

VRG Windows 64bit Depot 1693091
  • Loading history…
VRG Windows 32bit Depot 1693092
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.