Changes made in revision 8043:

Added Camp Crisium.

The grass around the spawn point is now a little shorter in all camps so it doesn't obscure the view.

The ears are now a bit thicker and no longer have any sharp edges when viewed from the front.

Sweat no longer darkens the ears excessively.

Scores are now displayed with a thousands separator for easier readability.

The leaderboard in the character menu now shows the scores with a fixed digit width so that they are flush with each other.

In Camp Crisium, defense is concentrated at two points to the northeast and south, each with a small group of resonators and transformers. It's a powerful combination that can handle almost anything if used skillfully.

However, individual, very strong opponents are usually better dealt with by luring them into the teleporter on the west side. The cooldown time is pleasantly short at 15 seconds, so that the facility may be available for an emergency escape even when it is mostly used aggressively.