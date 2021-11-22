 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

TIMESCAPE: Altitude update for 22 November 2021

New Update- made easier

Share · View all patches · Build 7753303 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Many things that were requested, added.

Timed Clues for first puzzle,

Glints to allow players to easier find where to use items.

Items will disappear when no longer needed.

Level 0-3 is more linear, and the path to take is more clear.

Improved sound.

Blacked out boxes so players can not see inside.

Easier Easy levels, with more visual clues as to how to solve each puzzle.

New Steam Achievements

Movement speed for the player (if using Glide) has a speed control.

Gripping is more sticky

Button for removing extra clutter and getting lost items is working for all items.

Auto Save Added, with ability to turn off.

Haptic Feedback added in where helpful.

Thank you all, for your comments on Discord.

https://discord.gg/mHpwn9Rnun

Changed files in this update

TIMESCAPE: Altitude Content Depot 1742821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.