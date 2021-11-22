New Update- made easier

Many things that were requested, added.

Timed Clues for first puzzle,

Glints to allow players to easier find where to use items.

Items will disappear when no longer needed.

Level 0-3 is more linear, and the path to take is more clear.

Improved sound.

Blacked out boxes so players can not see inside.

Easier Easy levels, with more visual clues as to how to solve each puzzle.

New Steam Achievements

Movement speed for the player (if using Glide) has a speed control.

Gripping is more sticky

Button for removing extra clutter and getting lost items is working for all items.

Auto Save Added, with ability to turn off.

Haptic Feedback added in where helpful.

Thank you all, for your comments on Discord.

https://discord.gg/mHpwn9Rnun