Public Beta Version 20211122

I will fly to Yunnan early tomorrow morning to solve a lawsuit as the defendant's lawyer. There will be no access to the development machine and VPN during this period of time. Thus, the development will be templorily paused till I get back. That shall be no later than Friday. Thus, the developer's diary for this week will not be affected.

明天一清早我将飞往云南作为被告代理律师处理一个案件。期间将无法使用开发用的电脑，估计也无法使用VPN。因此开发将会暂时停止直到我回来。预计会在周五之前返回，因此本周的开发日志不会受到影响。

English

#########Content#################

New item: An Investigator's Guide of Firearm (A book that provides Firearm weapon proficiency Exp.)

If the crazed investigator survived in the Unfinished Building, you can find him appear in "This Is a Bar" later with a short conversation and a gift.

The cheat code "Gain Skill" and "Gain Item" will now list the skill/item's localized name instead of previously localization keys so that those cheat codes are more user-friendly.

Updated the crazed workers in the Unfinished Building to use the new dynamic enemy group mechanism.

#########System#####################

If prefix number equals the total possible prefix types, the prefix will always be received by order. (The name will be in reversed order as each prefix will be added ahead of the previous one.)

简体中文

#########Content#################

新物品：调查员的枪械使用手册（一本能够增加枪械武器熟练度经验值的书籍）

如果发狂的调查员在未完之建筑的事件中幸存，那么之后你能在“这是间酒吧”里找到他，有一段简短的对话和一份礼物。

作弊码"Gain Skill"和"Gain Item"调出的菜单中所列出的技能和物品现在会使用本地化的名称，以便让这些作弊码的使用上有更好的体验。

现在未完之建筑里的发狂的工人也会遵循反映地图上实际探察到主角队伍的敌人数量动态组成敌人队伍的机制。

#########System#####################

如果生成物品时前缀数量和可能的前缀种类数量相同，则顺序现在将会依据前缀数组排列。（名称会是逆序，因为每个前缀会出现在上一个前缀之前。）