Hi Everyone!

Week 4 of Alien Dawn is in the books and we've got another update for you.

Full Body IK

The primary focus of this update was to fix the IK for VR characters when in vehicles so that all players can reach the buttons regardless of what the height of the character is set at.

In addition to that, the IK for the arms and body has been redone to make seeing your inventory easier, and more accurate to where your virtual hand is to the Motion Controller. This is something we've been wanting to improve, and also based on feedback from the community, and we will continue to refine this as we move forward.

Gripping

Gripping has been an issue, specifically on the Index. We did some extensive testing and revising of the code to make this better. The grip button can now be used to grab interactable items like the vehicle steering wheel and throttle as well.

Note on all Motion Controllers:

Trigger: Attaches Weapon to Hand until the Grip is Pressed

Grip: Attaches Weapon to Hand until Grip is Released

Animations

Another thing we focused on was adding idle animations to VR and Desktop, as well as some emotes to the Desktop version so they have another form of communication. This will also help when VR players take their headsets off so their characters won't stand in awkward positions.

Optimizations & Reviews

Other than that we did some more performance optimizations, as well as tweaks to the loot table to give a smoother experience.

We'd like to thank everyone who left a review, and of course anyone who has purchased the game, it is very much appreciated by Jessica and me.

Looking forward to chatting and playing with you again soon as we continue to release new updates to this game.

Very Best,

Christian

Patch Notes Below:

11/22/2021 (Early Access) v1.04

IK Arms can now reach all buttons in vehicles regardless of character or size

IK Hands match up closer with Motion Controllers and real life hands

Revised Arm and Hand IK code

Player can now see Vest inventory easier whether standing or crouching

Weapons will always attach if gripped with the Trigger

Weapons will detach if gripped by Grip Button and Grip Button is released

Vehicle Wheels and Throttles can now be gripped and released with the Grip Button

Secondary Grip point on two handed weapons can be gripped using the Grip Button

Added idle animations for VR and Desktop Players

Added emotes to F1 - F10 Keys on Desktop

Added swimming animation

Added new jump stunt to Dev Room

Added estimated correct height setting to Start Level

Added more loot to Houses

Fixed some holes in the level players were getting stuck in

Removed some unneeded actor Blueprints

Reduced replication amount on all items

Optimized some NPC animation settings

Resized loops in Dev Room

AI Camera

AI Camera cuts back to start when players disconnect

Removed shot of Airplane in Escape Mode

+Added New Patreon Subscriber “TedSan”

+Added New Patreon Subscriber “Matti”

Thank you!!!