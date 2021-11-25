Patch Notes Pre-Season 7 | 0.7.0.0

The last Pre-Season of the year - Adaptation - has arrived, and besides all the bugs the team has crushed (which can be read in full below), there are also significant balance changes and not one but TWO new toys to play with when you turn the white snow red with Dinosaur blood.

Another little gift awaits you. A small compensation package will be given to players when you log in due to an issue with the reward packages not working correctly during the Pre-Season 6 update.

We hope you enjoy Pre-Season 7, and if you find any bugs, please report them directly to support via support@secondextinctiongame.com. If you have any questions or feedback to share, join our [Discord server](discord.gg/secondextinction) - the best place to get in touch with the team and become part of the community!

New additions

The Auto Turret is now available as a new Equipment option

Available to use for all heroes from level 11

There’s a new Secondary Weapon - the Hand Cannon

New Seasonal Contracts and Rewards

New Cosmetics added to the pool of reward package drops

Balance Changes

Significant rebalance of all player equipment (throwables and payloads)

Healing Station and Thumper have been reworked

The Healing Station now heals much more effectively

Dinosaurs can destroy the Thumper by dealing enough damage to it

The star threshold has been changed

The amount of Research points players need to receive stars has been reduced

Rebalanced Reinforcements: the number of Dinosaurs during activities is now based on the number of players in the session: fewer players = fewer dinos

Other Changes

Basic Training is now the first mission new players have to play

Horde Mode: Extraction is possible now from level 4 🔺

The ‘Find Player’ buttons size has been increased

Mode selection buttons in the lobby have been rearranged and resized

Bug fixes

Characters

The Necrosis Augment is now possible to get ⭐

Contracts

**

An issue with the Wild West contract requirements has been fixed ⭐

Fixed issues when contract progress was not saved when starting the next mission

Enemies

**

Multiple issues when enemies could not attack players in specific places has been fixed

Dinosaurs are no longer allowed to bring +1’s in Horde Mode, so no extra dinos should be found

Gameworld

**

Multiple object collision issues when the Dinosaurs would get stuck in man-made structures or level geometry has been solved

Fixed several issues when the player could get stuck in level geometry or the Drop Pod ⭐

Graphics

**

Issues with randomly flickering textures have been fixed

Windowed mode should now work correctly

Menu, HUD, UI, etc.

**

Players should no longer receive ‘Dropship abandoned’ message when the dropship already has arrived ⭐

Fixed issue when new players got stuck in the sign-in screen and couldn’t reach the lobby ⭐

The UI icons size should no longer be too small for Xbox Series X/S ⭐

Issues where the turret ammo UI always showed 0% has been solved

The Rex-Treme! nameplate is now rewarded as intended

The FPS drops when entering mission select on 4K monitors should no longer be an issue

Missions

**

Progression in the Vestige mission should no longer be blocked if another player strays too far away ⭐

Issues where players couldn’t see personal points or timer when rejoining has been fixed

Players should now always be able to find the cargo containers in the Charged Extraction mission

Players can no longer lock themselves out of the final main objective in the Black Site Mission

Fixed issue where players could not call the carriers in the Black Site mission

An issue where the extraction timer changed to zero but the dropship never arrived has been fixed

The overmutated eggs in Nova Ridge are now destroyable and spawning correctly ⭐

Multiplayer

**

Fixed issue when voice chat became inaudible

An issue where T-Rex was located in different places for different players in the Contact mission has been fixed

Performance

**

Several crashes that occurred during missions have been fixed

A crash that happened when a player was trying to connect to another player's lobby has been solved

A crash that occurred during the selection of a character in the Multiplayer lobby is now fixed

The framerate drops that were experienced from wave 9 in Horde Mode has been fixed

Weapons

**

Unused upgrade tokens do no longer disappear if a player spends several hours in a game session

The “Extended mag” perk for the Artillery Cannon is now functional

The SMG Perk "Holster helper" is now working as designed ⭐

The "Idle Hands" perk is now working as intended ⭐

⭐ = Changes made from community feedback and reports.

🔺 = Changes that worth special highlighting