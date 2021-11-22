 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Time Break Chronicles update for 22 November 2021

Patch version 0.4.1b (Beta Branch)

Share · View all patches · Build 7753070 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This patch addresses some bugs reported with the new 0.4.0 build, along with a couple feature requests.

Changelog for version 0.4.1b

  • Fixed possible crash when trying to drop a particular item in Singularity mode
  • Fixed bug that allowed multiple bindings of one relic to a hero in a certain circumstance
  • Fixed bug that could cause Town Progress bar to get "stuck" when increasing by a small increment
  • Fixed Shoot skill (various heroes) not listing Encyclopedia as a valid upgrade option
  • Fixed third Act 1 recon mission still listing spoiler-free name even after beating it
  • Fixed bug where quests list would appear hidden behind battle menus if using L1/R1 paging to scroll through character quests
  • Fixed Berserker's Rage distortion applying to all allies instead of one
  • Fixed subskill menu info not being updated when leveling up a parent skill, unless you left and reopened the skill menu
  • Fixed bug where quests were being tracked and reported on in Singularity mode after saving and reloading a run in progress
  • Fixed bug with Giant Blob boss Big Slam skill where it could eat an already downed ally, causing all sorts of other issues afterward
  • Added ability to cancel/skip the town progress bar animation with the cancel button
  • Added a small gold star icon on character select and all heroes list when a character's skills are maxed out

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 7753070
Time Break Chronicles Content Depot 1393501
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.