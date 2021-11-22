Patch version 0.4.1b (Beta Branch)

This patch addresses some bugs reported with the new 0.4.0 build, along with a couple feature requests.
Changelog for version 0.4.1b
- Fixed possible crash when trying to drop a particular item in Singularity mode
- Fixed bug that allowed multiple bindings of one relic to a hero in a certain circumstance
- Fixed bug that could cause Town Progress bar to get "stuck" when increasing by a small increment
- Fixed Shoot skill (various heroes) not listing Encyclopedia as a valid upgrade option
- Fixed third Act 1 recon mission still listing spoiler-free name even after beating it
- Fixed bug where quests list would appear hidden behind battle menus if using L1/R1 paging to scroll through character quests
- Fixed Berserker's Rage distortion applying to all allies instead of one
- Fixed subskill menu info not being updated when leveling up a parent skill, unless you left and reopened the skill menu
- Fixed bug where quests were being tracked and reported on in Singularity mode after saving and reloading a run in progress
- Fixed bug with Giant Blob boss Big Slam skill where it could eat an already downed ally, causing all sorts of other issues afterward
- Added ability to cancel/skip the town progress bar animation with the cancel button
- Added a small gold star icon on character select and all heroes list when a character's skills are maxed out
Changed depots in beta branch