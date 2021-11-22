Bug Fixes + Additional Content

First things changed were some bugs, including :

When getting into a fight with a Distantia Fallen knight, the game would softlock

Ability to spam spells and take no damage in return

Made it so you can no longer save in the broken town, because that caused camera issues.

Additional content :

New items! Strong Health Potion and Soul Crystals

New Enemy! Soul Collector ( Unlocked after starting one of the new sidequests in Distantia forest )

2 New Sidequests in Distantia Forest, both located in the broken town after completing the Xioxon quest!

New sidequests give access to Strong Healing Potions and Strong spells, so both useful!

( Quests only appear after compelting Xioxon's quest and then leaving and re-entering Distantia forest )

Next update Im going to be adding 2 new areas, apposed to the normal one area I usually do!

However, due to this it may take me longer to get the update out, so hopefully some of this new content can tide you guys over!

Until next time,