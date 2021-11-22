Update notes for Nov 21

Say hello to "racers friendly mode"!
Now it's much easier to win, because racers will stay close to player and will not take off on any player mistake. They will wait for player as it is in real Cat & Mouse races :)
You can control "friendly" factor in demo or in road details screen.
The races are even more exciting now because of sense of permanent battle with other racers are close to player.
With maximum friendly mode there is neither long-time take off for player as a leader nor long-time hard persuits of other racers.
Car physics was improved to make cars more grippy and better in precise driving.
Major updates
- Improved car models: interior and exterior
- Racers friendly mode (demo + game)
- Tuned wheel physics for easier, more precise driving and reduce unexpected slipping
Minor updates
- Updated "colliders" for better looking car collisions
- Small visual fixes for particles, "car flying", shadows etc
- Added more analytics to improve game by player experience (i.e. FPS dropdowns to find performance issues, too bumpy road sections, most preferrable friendly mode etc)
- Updated default game settings (applied at 1st start) for those preferred by players
- Fixed "joystick-switch" issue - it was unable to setup analog axis in rare cases
- Fixed car descriptions at dealership (and replaced one experimental "drift" car)
- A bit of scenes styling
Changed files in this update