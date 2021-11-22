Swedish Translation Now Available

BAD END THEATER has been translated to swedish, thanks to Felix Hindemo!

italian and japanese translations are currently in progress. if you'd like to translate the game into your language, please contact me via email! i am hiring ;)

v1.1.0 updates:

added swedish translation

UI adjustments (mostly color changes for readability)

bugfix: doing a total reset from the menu now gives you the achievement (sorry for the oversight!)

bugfix: save/load was previously accessible via controller after clearing the game, that's patched out now

thanks for playing BAD END THEATER! i've gotten many requests to add the soundtrack to steam, so i'm aiming to do that as soon as i can. that's all for now! take care~

-nami