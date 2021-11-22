 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Fi da Puti Samurai Playtest update for 22 November 2021

Patch notes November 21

Share · View all patches · Build 7752644 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Working on some late game content that will not show yet, so... progress have been slower.

On this patch, we have:

-Changed "Dungeon Level" a lot. It's not final, but some good changes that hopefully will improve gameplay flow and general pleasure

-Added Mecha Waifu voices, scripted and voiced by Pixie Willow!

-Changed deeply the boss level of ep3. It's also not final.... just for the flow. I'm yet to do the real boss of this stage (it's on concept phase).

-Fixed issue were the main menu did not showed right on wider screens

-Little things here and there

That's it for today! Next... keep planning for later-game content. There's lots to do, but I would really like to make something cool for christmas. Totally not sure if it will be possible, but I will do my best!

Changed files in this update

Fi da Puti Samurai Playtest Content Depot 1534371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.