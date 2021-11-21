Update 1.1.4 Released!

Changelog:

Ship weapon and module slot counts fixed on production screen.

Worker counts on the corp stats rounded to 2 digits instead of 4.

Alien ships not staying unlocked fixed.

Bug fixed where Gas Extractor addon 3 doesn't show the cost.

Sound effect added for when lightning beam is activated.

Nuke and ship explosions sounds swapped so nukes have the most powerful explosion sound.

Bug fixed where the close screen sound tried to play after the guide was closed and the sound source was disabled.

Bug where tab to open star and plant count on the starmap stays enabled after opening the slide-out fixed.

Inconsistencies with habitat and resort max population numbers being 4.5m instead of 45m on building stats screen fixed.

Guide updated to fix some of the vestigial instructions that are no longer good advice, like building a greenhouse early.

I made a new page on the "Guides" screen that has buttons to open the click by click tutorials that play when you first start the game, and I merged some guides into each other to free up space.

Click by click Tutorial added to help new people get started.

Orbital slot specialties added.

More music added.

Automated weekly server maint added.

Block list not masking properly fixed.

Fleet icon not disabling when a new fleet is selected fixed.

Bug where the first mission entry on the campaign screen wasn't always enabled and extra padding at the top of the missions screen fixed.