Early Access - Update 0.1

It's finally here!

The first major update to Project META since the release of Early Access. There was a ton of really helpful feedback, and I've been working non-stop to improve every aspect of the game that I can.

So here are the major highlights and changes:

Hero Event - Combat: The first part of the new Hero Event System is ready! These are randomized enemy encounters that spawn from the red beams of light found in all levels. To use them, simply stand in the ring. Soon to come are other Hero Events such as Timed, Destruction, and Rescue Events.

Enemy Weaponry: Agents, Ninjas, and the new Monks now have Melee Weapons equipped. When dropped, they can be picked up and used by the player.

Web Power Set Upgrade: Web lines can now be connected between enemies, and objects, walls, ceilings, and more! Web Projectiles will explode on collision, creating web strands at nearby objects. Use them to immobilize enemies, stick them to walls, or even each other!

Blaster Power Set Upgrade: Nova Bombs have been converted to Gravity Bombs! These temporarily nullify the gravity of enemies and send them flying! Try using them with your other powers for some awesome physics combos.

Blaster Power Set Upgrade: Lightning Orbs will now auto-correct their trajectory when fired at a metal enemy, drone, or an enemy already hit by a Lightning Sphere.

Earth Control Power Set: Movement Pillars have been replaced with a Super Jump. Simply hold the jump button to charge, and release to blast off!

New Enemies: Monks are masters of martial arts and energy-based attacks. They utilize weapons similarly to the Ninja.

New (Experimental) Enemy: Raptors. Raptors are the first of the non-humanoid ragdoll enemies. They will move, attack, and react to the player just as the humanoid ragdoll enemies do. (Note: this is a very new implementation and will need more work, but the basic functionality has been implemented and I wanted to let everyone try them out!)

Millennium City Update: Lighting has been changed to Daytime based on player feedback. While I'm working on Day-Night cycles, there are still a few bugs to iron out before it's ready.

All enemies have had improvements to AI, navigation, ranged attacks, and ragdoll physics.

A ton of bug fixes, performance optimizations, and Input & Player Rig redesign to get the project ready for the eventual ports.

20 Japanese Metal music tracks have been added by the artist Audimus!

UI Updates and visual indicators for loading Enemy Waves and Level Selection.