v2.2 beta is out! Play with eight new runes and all new rune balancing!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Wizards!

We're ready to put our largest content patch in two years into your hands. This update includes eight brand new runes, updated rune balancing, and allows multiple runes of the same type to be applied to spells!

We hope this will open up new playstyles and creativity for you! If you'd like to try out the update, follow these instructions.

Enjoy! Feel free to reach out if you have any feedback or issues.