Age of Darkness: Final Stand - Content Update v0.2.0

Dear Protectors of the Light,

The time has finally come, Aelis, The Queen of Nothing has revealed herself and she’s ready to fight back the Darkness. We’ve got our first major Content Update now available for you to play! This is the largest update for Age of Darkness to date, and includes several brand new features, a whole host of Quality of Life improvements and plenty of new bug fixes for you to enjoy!

Please be aware that some current save files may not work as intended on the new version, so we recommend that you start a new save file with v0.2.0.

As always please continue to report bugs to our Steam forums or in the bug reporting channel on our Discord, as we’re constantly monitoring those channels.

Check out the full patch notes below:

Release Notes

Improvements

New Hero: Aelis, The Queen of Nothing.

New First Pass on Languages: Chinese, French, German, Russian and Polish.

New Simplified Chinese Game Logo - available on your next restart after swapping to the Simplified Chinese Language setting.

New Building: Trade Bazaar.

New Building: Fishing Port.

Various Crash fixes.

Updated Farm Crop visuals.

Setting to enable/disable the Crop Fields from being displayed around Food Resource Gatherers.

Food Gatherer resources are green when Highlighted.

Updated Storehouse description.

Increased the Max Hero Level from 5 to 10.

Ability to click and drag while placing buildings to automatically place multiple buildings.

Ability to move between buildings by using new UI arrows.

Ability to upgrade multiple buildings at once in the same selection, even if there are some in the selection that cannot be upgraded.

Improved Resource Tick UI to show when the next resource is coming in.

Ability to Ctrl + Shift to deselect.

Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Vision remained after a Building has been Destroyed or Sold.

Fixed an issue where the Barrack UI appears on the Fire Sconce.

Fixed an issue where the Farm Crop Fields do not display the correct colour Wheat.

Fixed an Issue where the Horror debuff is not removed from affected Units.

Fixed an issue where Player cannot highlight more than 32 farms.

Fixed an issue where the Player is able to Pause the game on Nightmare when playing on Custom Difficulty.

Fixed an issue where the Economy Drought Malice is not disappearing after the Death Night.

Fixed an issue where the Vision remained after a Unit had died.

Fixed an issue where the Player is able to Build too close to the Fissure.

Fixed an issue where the player’s HUD would disappear when loading a save from before v0.2.0

Fixed an issue where the HP UI would display as “Base HP (+ Level Up HP)” rather than one number.

Various UI & Localisation fixes.

Various bug fixes related to the Fishing Port and Trade Bazaar.

Various bug fixes for Aelis and her Loyal Guards.

Known Issues

Below you’ll find some issues that we’re aware of, and are working on fixes for. We’re hoping to have a hotfix for these by next week so sit tight!

In some cases there players may experience a crash when using Aelis’ Eradicate ability at Level 10.

Occasionally the Fishing Lodge will display a “!” above buildings despite there not being any Fishing Nets to collect.

The Fishing Port can be built too far inland.

The Budget Carpenter Blessing will require you to have more resources than you need before you’re able to build Building Upgrades.

Some Localistion is missing and will be added in future patches.

Where possible please ensure all drivers are updated to ensure the best and smoothest performance.

We greatly appreciate everyone who has taken the time to let us know about these bugs and crashes you’ve encountered. If you come across any bugs or crashes in the future, please report them to us either through the Steam forums, our Discord server in the ‘bug-reporting’ channel or using the in-game bug reporting tool.

Till next time Protectors of the Light…

AoD Social Links:

AoD Discord - Join our official Discord server

AoD Website - Official Website & Blog

Twitter - Follow us at AOD_FinalStand

Facebook - Like Our Facebook Page

Reddit - Join the r/Age of Darkness: Final Stand community

YouTube - Subscribe To Our YouTube Channel

Have a question about the game? We have a handy FAQ we’ve posted on the Steam forums that you can view. If your question hasn’t been answered there, we’ll be doing our best to keep up with questions here, on the forums and our Discord server.

Speaking of which, you can also chat with our team and ask them questions on our official Discord server here!

Age of Darkness: Final Stand