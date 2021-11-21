Not An Angels 2.0

Tomorrow, November 22, the game will be released for free! But a new update is live now, with some changes as previously announced.

All players who purchased the game will receive 120,000 Points of Lust, enough to unlock all current content and some more from future updates. If it turns out that any of you will not get points, please report it to us at support@13facesgames.com.

New scenes are available for Victoria, Kristy and Bonnie and some of the current scenes have been reworked.

When starting a new game you can choose a character for free and for each newly unlocked character you can choose any location and the rest will be unlocked with points collected in the game. At the moment, Jessica only has one location with 10 scenes, so she is the least profitable choice, but in the next update she will get new ones!

The goal of this game has always been to be fun while introducing some challenges in unlocking scenes. The game as it stands is more work than fun, and this update aims to change that. The cost of the rest of the scenes has been lowered significantly, however I still try to leave some challenge in unlocking the scenes, at least minimally.

The number of puzzles to choose from for each scene has been changed and standardized to choose from 12, 24, 48, 96, 108, 150, 192, 294, 384, 485, 600, 726, 864, 1014 puzzles. But if a puzzle is only unlocked at the lowest value, it may take a few repetitions to accumulate points to unlock the new location with scenes.

When choosing a puzzle with rotation on, the combination execution time has been doubled. We realize that the score balance, especially with the largest number of puzzles, may leave a lot to be desired. He's heavily reliant on keeping the combos at a good level and takes a lot of work and a lot of puzzles to complete to balance it well and please be patient with that as it will definitely be updated!

Some of you, maybe most, experience a bug where a puzzle or group of puzzles remains in the wrong place on the board and still cannot be moved and rotated. We have a lot of trouble spotting the cause of this bug as we were unable to redo it from testing before the game's first release when some changes fixed it, or so we thought. As we noted then, this bug does not prevent the game from successfully completing, and the wrong placed puzzle behaves as if it had been placed in the right place.

We also ask for your help in detecting this error, because as I mentioned, we cannot reproduce it for a very long time. Any recordings, screenshots, or assumptions about how to reproduce this bug will be appreciated ːsteamhappyː

Finally, a few screenshots of the new content, and have fun with the puzzles ːsteamhappyː If you have any suggestions for future updates, or would like more scenes with a favourite character or maybe a new character to be introduced, don't hesitate to share it with us!



