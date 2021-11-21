 Skip to content

Progress Game update for 21 November 2021

0.09 Playtest 6 is now available!

Last edited by Wendy

Hey everyone,

Playtest 6 is now available.

You can access it by right clicking on progress game -> properties -> Betas -> select "playtest" beta branch.

You will be able to play through the entire World 1. Things will most likely be changed/adapted/polished over time, but this should represent a stable foundation.

This playtest might not be as big as other ones, as here most of the work was with adding the saving/loading functionality. Here it was necessary to rework some parts of the game and cover a lot of corner-cases UI and save/loading wise.

rough patch notes:

  • Added Saving/loading with a Save-game-UI in the options
  • Added Quest-UI and added 3 more quests
  • Added Fields zone
  • Added Slug Boss to beat
  • Added Food/Cooking System with ingredients that drop from enemies
  • Added Sinking well where you can sacrifice your items for a base-stat bonus
  • Added Quality upgrades for Tier 2 Items
  • Added lots of QoL

Have a great one!

Keep it up!

Changed depots in playtest branch

Windows Depot 1370411
Linux 64 Depot 1370412
Mac OS Depot 1370413
Linux 32 Depot 1370414
