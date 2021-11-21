0.09 Playtest 6 is now available!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone,

Playtest 6 is now available.

You can access it by right clicking on progress game -> properties -> Betas -> select "playtest" beta branch.

You will be able to play through the entire World 1. Things will most likely be changed/adapted/polished over time, but this should represent a stable foundation.

This playtest might not be as big as other ones, as here most of the work was with adding the saving/loading functionality. Here it was necessary to rework some parts of the game and cover a lot of corner-cases UI and save/loading wise.

rough patch notes:

Added Saving/loading with a Save-game-UI in the options

Added Quest-UI and added 3 more quests

Added Fields zone

Added Slug Boss to beat

Added Food/Cooking System with ingredients that drop from enemies

Added Sinking well where you can sacrifice your items for a base-stat bonus

Added Quality upgrades for Tier 2 Items

Added lots of QoL

Have a great one!

Keep it up!