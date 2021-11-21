0.09 Playtest 6 is now available!

Hey everyone,
Playtest 6 is now available.
You can access it by right clicking on progress game -> properties -> Betas -> select "playtest" beta branch.
You will be able to play through the entire World 1. Things will most likely be changed/adapted/polished over time, but this should represent a stable foundation.
This playtest might not be as big as other ones, as here most of the work was with adding the saving/loading functionality. Here it was necessary to rework some parts of the game and cover a lot of corner-cases UI and save/loading wise.
rough patch notes:
- Added Saving/loading with a Save-game-UI in the options
- Added Quest-UI and added 3 more quests
- Added Fields zone
- Added Slug Boss to beat
- Added Food/Cooking System with ingredients that drop from enemies
- Added Sinking well where you can sacrifice your items for a base-stat bonus
- Added Quality upgrades for Tier 2 Items
- Added lots of QoL
Have a great one!
Keep it up!
Changed depots in playtest branch