Island Crusaders update for 21 November 2021

Patch Update For 11/21/21

Patch Update For 11/21/21 · Build 7751564

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch fixes a glitch where enemies would get stuck and not move after destroying one tower on levels with two towers.

It also fixes a glitch where enemies would glitch in place after killing special units.

Join our Discord for more information!

