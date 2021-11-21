The second map is available!

Hello everyone Version 0.3 is already available! About the innovations, this time, I will write a little, because I invite you to see everything for yourself.
What's new:
- The second map. Can you get out of the dark dungeons? Try your hand at a new challenge.
- Notes. After reading them, you can slightly open the veil of secrecy and shed light on what is happening.
- Many other small innovations and fixes. Changed background music on the first map, the monster no longer pursues silently.
Now I will tell you about the plans for the upcoming updates. I will work on errors in the menu, fix endless loading, set alerts if you failed to connect or create a room.
Write in the comments your opinion about the new map and the update in general.
Also, I will make a discount on the game. But after the discount is over, the price of the game will go up.
See you soon!
Changed files in this update