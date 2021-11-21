The second map is available!

Hello everyone Version 0.3 is already available! About the innovations, this time, I will write a little, because I invite you to see everything for yourself.

What's new:

The second map. Can you get out of the dark dungeons? Try your hand at a new challenge.

YouTube

Notes. After reading them, you can slightly open the veil of secrecy and shed light on what is happening.

Many other small innovations and fixes. Changed background music on the first map, the monster no longer pursues silently.

Now I will tell you about the plans for the upcoming updates. I will work on errors in the menu, fix endless loading, set alerts if you failed to connect or create a room.

Write in the comments your opinion about the new map and the update in general.

Also, I will make a discount on the game. But after the discount is over, the price of the game will go up.

See you soon!