 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Escape From Monster update for 21 November 2021

The second map is available!

Share · View all patches · Build 7751539 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone Version 0.3 is already available! About the innovations, this time, I will write a little, because I invite you to see everything for yourself.

What's new:

  1. The second map. Can you get out of the dark dungeons? Try your hand at a new challenge.

  1. Notes. After reading them, you can slightly open the veil of secrecy and shed light on what is happening.

  1. Many other small innovations and fixes. Changed background music on the first map, the monster no longer pursues silently.

Now I will tell you about the plans for the upcoming updates. I will work on errors in the menu, fix endless loading, set alerts if you failed to connect or create a room.

Write in the comments your opinion about the new map and the update in general.

Also, I will make a discount on the game. But after the discount is over, the price of the game will go up.

See you soon!

Changed files in this update

Escape From Monster Content Depot 1707541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.