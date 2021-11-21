Resignation from build compression and ux fixes in projects

With the resignation from build compression comes one thing: no more big sized patches thats supposed to be much much smaller.
I once again improved Projects UX: added Know How Boxes, corrected graphics to be more suiting the idea of telling what is what and not.
I learnt how to fixed the lack of nodes in Projects in specific resolution. They will be visiable from now, at least they are for me.
Also I will be adding another 100 people!
Some of you asked where to give FEEDBACK. There are 3 ways:
- Here on forums,
- Use ingame Feedback,
- Join out discord and talk to us directly.
Changed files in this update