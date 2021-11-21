 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

I Am Your President Playtest update for 21 November 2021

Resignation from build compression and ux fixes in projects

Share · View all patches · Build 7751502 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With the resignation from build compression comes one thing: no more big sized patches thats supposed to be much much smaller.

I once again improved Projects UX: added Know How Boxes, corrected graphics to be more suiting the idea of telling what is what and not.

I learnt how to fixed the lack of nodes in Projects in specific resolution. They will be visiable from now, at least they are for me.

Also I will be adding another 100 people!

Some of you asked where to give FEEDBACK. There are 3 ways:

  • Here on forums,
  • Use ingame Feedback,
  • Join out discord and talk to us directly.

Changed files in this update

I Am Your President Playtest Content Depot 1785901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.