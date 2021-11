The main feature of this update is the Damage Indicator, which was requested by a number of players.

This number appears in red to the bottom left of the player and calculates the exact amount of damage an enemy will receive, factoring in effects and conditions. It is still a WIP at this stage.

There has also been an update to some of the UI graphics, as well as a few minor fixes to cards that were either not working properly or had description inconsistencies.