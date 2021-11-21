Ko Lan Beautification Pass

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This is a quick pass to add more detail to the island of Ko Lan. This is also the 1st island to have bushes, ferns and other plants to make up a more forrest/jungle ground cover. I think the effect is quite good.

Added palm trees Added jungle ground cover Added sea grass to beach areas Added more detail to underwater terrain to make it less smooth and a little more interesting

The ground cover is currently drawn out to 1km in distance - this may but a lot of strain on VR systems. Please let me know if it has severely impacted your frame rate.

For VR players I will also be re-instating the ability to walk on the terrain so you will be able to explore off the boats again soon...