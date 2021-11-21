Ko Lan Beautification Pass

This is a quick pass to add more detail to the island of Ko Lan. This is also the 1st island to have bushes, ferns and other plants to make up a more forrest/jungle ground cover. I think the effect is quite good.
- Added palm trees
- Added jungle ground cover
- Added sea grass to beach areas
- Added more detail to underwater terrain to make it less smooth and a little more interesting
The ground cover is currently drawn out to 1km in distance - this may but a lot of strain on VR systems. Please let me know if it has severely impacted your frame rate.
For VR players I will also be re-instating the ability to walk on the terrain so you will be able to explore off the boats again soon...
Changed depots in realworld branch